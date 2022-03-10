Lucid Motors launches ‘Tech Talks’ YouTube series where experts explain the automaker’s EV technologies

American EV automaker, Lucid Motors, is offering the public a glimpse behind its premium leather curtain with a new YouTube series explaining its innovative, and in some cases, industry-leading technologies. The 10-episode series, titled Tech Talks launched today with Lucid Motors’ CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson discussing battery packs. Additional episodes are expected to follow regularly.

Lucid Motors is an American automaker whose Dream Edition version of its Air EV is the first trim to deliver to customers. Following production delays in 2021 after a successful SPAC merger, Lucid began rolling its first production models of the Air off its assembly line last September.

Since fall, Lucid has been busy delivering two versions of the Air Dream Edition to customers while simultaneously gearing up for three additional trims slotted for deliveries in 2022 – all of which will be produced at the automaker’s ever-growing AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Earlier this month, we learned that Lucid has produced over 400 EVs to date, delivering over 300 of them as of late January. To our surprise, deliveries were not solely the 520 previously promised Dream Editions, but also the start of some Grand Touring Airs as well.

As Grand Touring production ramps up followed by Touring and Pure trims, the automaker has decided to share some details into the technologies and design concepts that went into the Air. That begins today with Lucid’s new YouTube series, Tech Talks.

Premiering on YouTube tomorrow at 10 a.m. PT, Peter Rawlinson hosts Lucid Tech Talks — an all-new series that uncovers Lucid’s proprietary EV technology behind the record-setting range in #LucidAir. pic.twitter.com/nnoSVcqpZN — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) March 9, 2022

Lucid Motors explores its battery pack in YouTube series

Following a couple Tweets teasing the upcoming YouTube Series, Lucid Motors went live with its first episode of Tech Talks today. The initial episode features the automaker’s CEO and CTO, Peter Rawlinson explaining Lucid’s proprietary battery system, which led the team to achieve over 500 miles of range on a single charge.

The 35+ minute episode is the first of 10 that will feature experts throughout the company explaining various aspects of the design and technology implemented in the Lucid Air. Here’s the full list of episode topics and their respective experts:

“Tech Talks” Episode Topic Featured Expert(s) Battery Pack Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO Wunderbox Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer Space Concept Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO Drive Unit Part 1 – Motor Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO

Emad Dlala, VP of Powertrain Drive Unit Part 2 – Inverter Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer Drive Unit Part 3 – Transmission Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO Body Structures Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO Lighting Technology Eric Bach, SVP of Product/Chief Engineer Aerodynamics Derek Jenkins, SVP of Design and Brand

Jean-Charles Monnet, Technical Fellow, Aerodynamics Suspension Peter Rawlinson, CEO/CTO

There is no set schedule for when the rest of the Tech Talk episodes will go live, but Lucid Motors has shared that they will be published regularly to the automaker’s YouTube channel. You can check out the first episode below.

