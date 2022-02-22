Electrify America partners with Kia to provide EV6 customers up to 4,000 miles free charging

North American EV charging network Electrify America has announced a collaboration with Kia America to provide 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of free charging to EV6 customers. According to EA, this should equate to about 3,500-4,000 miles of complimentary charging.

Electrify America currently operates the largest DC fast charging network in the US, and simultaneously continues to grow its presence to support the booming number of new EVs joining roadways.

Last summer, the company shared plans to double its charging network in the US and Canada by 2025, expanding to about 10,000 chargers across 1,800 stations.

In addition to free charging promotions on popular travel weekends, Electrify America has established several partnerships to provide complimentary charging for customers of specific EV models, like the Mustang Mach-E and the Hyundai Ioniq.

Kia is an automotive brand under the Hyundai Group umbrella that is going all-electric, beginning with the new EV6 – the first dedicated BEV on the E-GMP platform under the Kia marque. While the new EV is on sale in the US now, Kia customers will also be able to take advantage of free charging on Electrify America’s network.

The Kia EV6

Kia EV6 owners automatically qualify for free EA charging

Electrify America announced the free charging agreement with Kia America in a press release, which marks the network’s 15th collaboration with a US EV automaker. Electrify America president and CEO, Giovanni Palazzo, spoke:

Our collaboration with Kia is an excellent example of how automakers are helping customers make the transition to an electric lifestyle easy for new EV customers. We are entering an exciting time in delivering personal transportation options to consumers and Electrify America is dedicated to making the switch to zero emission vehicles seamless with convenient and reliable charging options.

The 1,000 kWh of free charging will be accessible to Kia EV6 owners as soon as they enroll in Kia Connect, the automaker’s in-car telematics system. After that, EV6 owners will find an enrollment code for Electrify America in their owner’s portal or the Kia Access App.

From there, Kia customers can locate and access the EV charging network through the Electrify America app. Based on the EV6’s 310 mile EPA range and DC fast charging capability (up to 217 miles range in under 18 minutes at a 350 kW charger), the companies predict that EV6 drivers will be able to garner between 3,500 and 4,000 miles of range using the free Electrify America chargers.

Drivers will have three years to utilize their 1,000 kWh of free charging beginning from the date of purchase of their EV6.

