2021 Hyundai Ioniq/Kona get 1,000 miles of EA charging as network expands

2021 Hyundai Ioniq and Kona owners and prospective owners from today will get a free 250kWh of fast charging at Electrify America (EA) stations as the network continues to expand.

2021 Kona Electric and Ioniq Electric owners can access 250 kWh of complimentary charging (approximately 1,000 miles of EPA estimated driving range )

The Electrify America fast-charging network is rated No. 1 by umlaut Inc. in Charged Electric Vehicles Magazine

Electrify America has more than 2,400 ultra-fast chargers across the country

Across the country, 96% of the population live within 120 miles of an Electrify America charger

Hyundai announced today that it was going to offer its 2021 customers 250kW of Electrify America DC fast charging. At EA’s $.43/kWh à la carte charging fee, the bonus is just about $100 worth of charging, but critically, it makes range anxiety a lot less of a thing.

“We know EV interest and sales are expanding, nationwide and more people are adding chargers to

their homes every day,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy,

Hyundai Motor North America. “Our Kona and Ioniq EV owners are getting additional peace of mind

when heading out on longer trips with prepaid access to Electrify America’s national fast-charging

network. Electrify America’s DC fast chargers more than meet the Kona and Ioniq’s higher power

charging capabilities.”

Specs for Hyundai’s BEVs:

2021 Ioniq Electric

EPA estimated driving range of 170 miles

38.3 kWh battery pack

7.2 kW onboard charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a DC fast charger matched to the Ioniq’s peak intake of 100 kW, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes

EPA estimated 133 combined MPGe makes IONIQ Electric one of the most efficient vehicles sold in the US

2021 Kona Electric

Generous 258-mile EPA-estimated range meets more varied lifestyle needs

7.2 kW onboard charger increases charging speed on L2 AC chargers

Using a 100 kW DC fast charger, the battery can reach 80% charge in as little as 54 minutes

Standard 64 kWh battery pack

10.25-inch Navigation System available





















Meanwhile, Electrify America has been expanding its network in both the US and Electrify Canada.

Since Electrify America installed its first charging station in May 2018, the company has on average

added four charging stations per week. Across the country, 96% of the population live within 120

miles of an Electrify America charger.

President and CEO Giovanni Palazzo highlighted some of the improvements in a video this week, below:

Electrek’s Take

For a retail price of $100 and realistically a lot less cost to Hyundai, it’s buying freedom from range anxiety out of the gate for its new BEV customers. That seems like a no-brainer, and 1,000 miles sounds pretty great to new car buyers.

For EA, this introduces a group of new customers to fast EV charging. They will download the app and find out where charging stations are.

Will Hyundai expand this to the new 2022 Ioniq 5 that promises to use the 800V and realistic charge speed over 200kW? It remains to be seen. But I’d like to see all EVs (including Tesla?) to be offered a free 1,000 miles of charging to get people out there trying fast charging in order to see how quick and easy it is to get recharged.

