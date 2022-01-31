Škoda unveils new Enyaq Coupé iV reminiscent of Volkswagen’s ID.5 GTX plus a sportier RS version with up to 545 km of range

Czech auto manufacturer Škoda has expanded its all-electric vehicle offerings by introducing a new Enyaq Coupé iV for Europe. The new EV was unveiled alongside a sportier Rally Sport version and can come in two different battery sizes as well as rear- or all-wheel drive.

Škoda Auto a.s. is an automaker headquartered in the Czech Republic since 1895. In the 90s, Škoda became a partial subsidiary to Volkswagen Group and was later established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of VW in 2000.

As a prominent automotive brand in Europe, Škoda has delivered some of the highest profit margins for the entire Volkswagen Group, while simultaneously producing autos exclusive to China and India.

in 2020, Škoda introduced its Enyaq iV, a pure electric crossover SUV built upon Volkswagen’s proprietary MEB platform. It has since been joined by two PHEV versions of its Superb and Octavia models.

Following the quick success of the Czech automaker’s Enyaq iV, Škoda’s CEO Thomas Schäfer admitted sales numbers exceeded expectations. Last September, we shared news that Škoda had planned to shift its focus toward all-electric vehicles rather than introduce PHEV versions of its other models.

Again working off the Enyaq’s popularity, Škoda has introduced a new Coupé version to arrive in two separate trims.

Škoda Enyaq Coupé RS iV / Source: Škoda







Škoda unveils Enyaq Coupé iV and “Mamba Green” RS version

After a series of teaser videos released last week, Škoda has officially unveiled its new Enyaq Coupé iV. Compared to its Enyaq predecessor, the Coupé iV has a lower drag coefficient (.234 Cd).

Depending on which version you choose, the new Škoda Enyaq Coupé iV can deliver up to 545 km of range on a single charge. Customers will also be able to choose from four performance levels:

Trim Motor(s) Battery Capacity Power Output Enyaq Coupé iV 60 Single RWD 62 kWh (net 58 kWh) 132 kW Enyaq Coupé iV 80 Single RWD 82 kWh (net 77 kWh) 150 kW Enyaq Coupé iV 80x Dual AWD 82 kWh (net 77 kWh) 195 kW Enyaq Coupé RS iV Dual AWD 82 kWh (net 77 kWh) 220 kW

You may notice that the specs of Rally Sport Enyaq Coupé are quite similar to its VW Group sibling the ID.5 GTX, particularly in terms of its 220 kW (295 HP) output and and 460 Nm (339 pound-feet) of torque.

That being said, the Enyaq Coupé is more aerodynamic than the Volkswagen ID.5 (0.26-0.27 Cd). Škoda CEO Thomas Schäfer, spoke:

Following the successful launch of the SUV, the new Enyaq Coupé iV brings even more emotiveness, sports styling and elegance to the Škoda iV family. Our designers and engineers have once again succeeded in combining a high degree of functionality with an emotive design. The brand-new range-topping model is also the first-ever all- electric Škoda RS. The Enyaq Coupé iV perfectly combines emotion with efficiency, offering the Škoda-typical generous amounts of space, even in a particularly elegant body.

All trims of the new Enyaq Coupé iV are slotted to arrive this year. Pricing has not yet been revealed, but the rally sport trim could very well be Škoda’s most expensive EV to date. Check out the full world premier below:

