ŠKODA unveils electric SUV based on VW’s MEB platform: 510 km of range, and more

ŠKODA has unveiled the ENYAQ iV, an interesting new electric SUV based on VW’s MEB platform for mass production of electric vehicles.

All of Volkswagen brands are benefiting from the development of the MEB platform, a modular electric platform that can support a variety of different vehicle models.

The Czech ŠKODA is one of the first to take advantage of it with the new ENYAQ iV unveiled today.

They have been teasing the vehicle for months, but we are now finally seeing the production version.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of ŠKODA, commented on the launch:

“The launch of the ENYAQ iV sees the start of a new era for ŠKODA. This is our first all-electric car to be based on the MEB platform. By launching this model, we are making E-Mobility Simply Clever – with long ranges, quick charging, ease of operation and affordable prices. The ENYAQ iV is made in ŠKODA’s heartland, Mladá Boleslav, making our main plant the only production facility for MEB-based vehicles in Europe outside Germany. This is a great testament to ŠKODA’s expertise and I would like to thank the entire team that got the ENYAQ iV rolling. It’s a great car and I’m really proud of the team.”

Here are a few exterior images of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV electric SUV:

The vehicle is equipped with a large center touchscreen and a nice clear interior.

Here are a few interior images of the new ŠKODA ENYAQ iV electric SUV:

As for the powertrain, it is offered with three battery sizes enabling a range between 340 km to 510 km (211 to 317 miles) of range based on the WLTP standard.

They are also several different drivetrain options from 109 to 225 kW.

Here’s are the main specs of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV:

Dimensions 4,649 x 1,879 x 1,616

wheelbase: 2,765mm Model ENYAQ 50 iV ENYAQ 60 iV ENYAQ 80 iV ENYAQ 80x iV ENYAQ RS iV Drive 4 x 2 4 x 2 4 x 2 4 x 4 4×4 Max. power output 109 kW 132 kW 150 kW 195 kW 225 kW Max. torque 220 Nm 310 Nm 310 Nm 425 Nm 460 Nm Acceleration

(0–100 km/h) 11,4 s 8,7 s 8,5 s 6,9 s 6,2 s Top speed 160 km/h 160 km/h 160 km/h 160 km/h 180 km/h Range (WLTP) 340 km 390 km 510 km 460 km 460 km

Interestingly, ŠKODA is also offering many different charging capacity across the lineup:

ŠKODA is going to start delivering the Founders Edition of the ENYAQ iV in spring 2021.

They haven’t released all pricing information yet, but it is expected to start at around €35,000 (~$42,000).

