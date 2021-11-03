VW expands its electric vehicle offerings with the ID.5 electric SUV

Today, Volkswagen unveiled the ID.5, a new electric SUV, expanding its “ID. family” of electric vehicles. However, the new vehicle is basically a coupe version of the ID.4.

Ralf Brandstätter, CEO of Volkswagen’s VW brand, unveiled the new vehicle:

“The ID.5 is electric, sporty, and elegant. Our premium SUV coupé with all-electric drive marks another milestone in our ACCELERATE strategy. It offers locally carbon-neutral driving enjoyment for a discerning customer group. We are breaking into a completely new market segment with this model.”

If you are familiar with the design of the ID.4 you could easily get confused, since the ID.5 looks almost identical.

Here are a few images of the new electric SUV released today:

While it features a new nameplate, the ID.5 is basically the ID.4 with a coupe-style back. The overall dimensions are roughly the same.

Volkswagen commented on the form factor:

“The new body style and lounge-like spatial concept highlight the innovative power of Volkswagen and its ID. family. Despite its coupé-type shape, the ID.5 has just 12 mm less headroom in the back than the Volkswagen ID.4. The long 2,766 mm wheelbase facilitates interior spatial conditions comparable to those of SUVs in higher vehicle classes. The luggage compartment volume is 549 litres, and the materials and manufacturing of the vehicle are of premium quality. Seat covering materials vary depending on the interior version. The optional Top Sports seats are distinguished by perforated ID logos at the top of the backrests.”

In terms of powertrain, you’ll find what we have now been used to with VW’s MEB platform-powered electric vehicles.

The entry-level VW ID.5 Pro is going to be equipped with a single rear-wheel-drive motor with a 174 hp output and a 77 kWh battery pack – enabling over 320 miles of range.

Like with the ID.4, a dual-motor option is also going to be available.

The ID.5 will first come to European markets next year. More details about global availability and prices are expected in the coming months.

