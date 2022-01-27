Nissan teases retro styled Micra EV, solid-state batteries for Europe, €23 billion investment

Nissan plans to manufacture its all-new, all-electric successor to the compact Nissan Micra at the Renault ElectriCity center in France, where the retro-styled hatchback will serve to kick off the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance 2030 roadmap, its planned 23 billion Euro investment in EVs, and the group’s push for solid-state batteries.

A year and a half after announcing its new “cooperation business model,” the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance says it’s built solid foundations to benefit all its partners, and teased the upcoming Nissan Micra EV compact as part of a sweeping announcement outlining big goals, big factories, and really big investments from all three companies.

“This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform,” said Nissan Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta. “(We are) maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness.”

Nissan Micra EV teaser, courtesy Nissan.

Bigger news

The Alliance’s joint press release also announced plans to invest 23 billion euros over the next five years to support its “offensive” electrification strategy and announced Nissan’s intent to develop a new, solid-state battery technology to benefit all three companies.

Some of the other highlights of the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi “Common Roadmap Alliance 2030” announcement are included, below (the emphasis, in bold, is mine).

The 2030 roadmap focuses on pure electric vehicles and connected mobility.

Aims to enhance usage of common platforms to reach 80% in 2026.

Mitsubishi Motors to reinforce presence in Europe with two new models based on Renault best-sellers.

To invest 23 B€ in the next five years to support its offensive strategy in electrification.

to support its offensive strategy in electrification. With 35 new EV cars in 2030, proposes the largest global EV offer, based on the five common EV platforms.

Nissan unveils an all-new EV based on the CMF-BEV Alliance platform to replace the Micra in Europe; vehicle planned to be manufactured at Renault ElectriCity, the electric industrial center in Northern France.

Reinforces common battery strategy aiming to secure a global 220 GWh production capacity by 2030.

by 2030. Nissan to lead development of breakthrough all-solid-state battery technology to benefit all members.

technology to benefit all members. Renault to lead development on common centralized electrical and electronic architecture and will launch the first full software defined vehicle by 2025.

“Among the world’s automotive leaders, the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance is a proven, unique model,” said Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance. “Today the Alliance is accelerating to lead the mobility revolution and deliver more value to customers, our people, our shareholders and all our stakeholders. The three member-companies have defined a common roadmap towards 2030 … these are massive investments that none of the three companies could make alone.”

New product blitz

Starting with the new Nissan Micra successor, the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance plans to launch 35 fully electric vehicles between now and 2030, with fully 90% of these models being built on just five common EV platforms. The Alliance claims these platforms will covering most market needs, “in all major regions.”

The companies released the following outline that summarizes the new common EV platforms, with the CMF-EV platform that currently underpins the Nissan Ariya EV and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric set to account for 15 of the 35 planned new launches.

CMF-AEV, the most affordable platform in the world, is the base for the new Dacia Spring.

KEI-EV (mini vehicle) platform family for ultra-compact EVs.

LCV-EV Family platform family for professional customers, as the base for the Renault Kangoo and Nissan Town Star (vans).

CMF-EV, the global, flexible, EV platform. It will be on the roads in a few weeks as the base for the Nissan Ariya EV crossover and Renault Megane E-Tech Electric. By 2030, more than 15 models will be based on the CMF-EV platform, with up to 1.5 million cars produced on this platform per year.

CMF-BEV, the most competitive compact electric platform in the world, to be launched in 2024 … it will be the base for 250,000 vehicles a year under the Renault, Alpine and Nissan brands. Among the vehicles are the Renault R5 and the new compact EV that will replace the Nissan Micra.

Senard also highlighted plans for the Alliance’s three member carmakers to go fully carbon neutral by the year 2050.

Electrek’s Take

An arrangement like the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance is exactly what these middleweight car companies need to be able to take the fight to the big boys at Ford, GM, and Volkswagen. On their own, neither Renault nor Nissan could do it. Together? They might be able to come up with something compelling.

Source | Images: Nissan.

