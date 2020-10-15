Renault unveils sleek new electric hatchback and inexpensive EV

Renault held a virtual event today during which it unveiled a sleek new electric hatchback and an inexpensive new EV under the Dacia brand.

The French automaker, like its partner Nissan, has been sitting on an early lead in the electrification of the European market for a while now.

At a new event called “Renault eWays” today, the automaker claimed that it is “dedicated to the electric mobility of today and tomorrow” and unveiled two new electric vehicles.

Renault Mégane eVision

The Renault Mégane eVision is an electric hatchback that will serve at the basis of a production EV to be launched next year.

Renault says that the vehicle is equipped with a 160 kW electric motor powered by a 60 kWh battery pack.

It’s capable of DC fast-charging at 130 kW and it has an on-board charger with a max output of 22 kW.

Here are a few images of the Renault Mégane eVision released by Renault today:

Dacia Spring Electric

The other electric vehicle Renault unveiled today is the Dacia Spring Electric.

It’s equipped with a super-low power 33 kW electric motor getting electricity from a 26.8 kWh battery pack, but a small form factor and low weight, Renault says that it should still get 225 km (140 miles) of WLTP range.

Renault claims that it will be “the lowest-priced electric city car on the market in Europe”:

The Spring is a revolution: As the lowest-priced electric city car on the market in Europe, it makes electric mobility even more accessible. With its disruptive SUV look, it boasts unprecedented roominess, a simple and reliable electric engine and a reassuring driving range. It is a versatile and practical city car.

That “unbeatable price” is expected to be around 10,000 €, which is the equivalent of less than $12,000 USD.

It will go on sales in spring 2021 in Europe.

Here are a few pictures of the Dacia Spring Electric released by Renault today:

