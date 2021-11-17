Nissan launches Ariya electric crossover for $46K in the US

Nissan launched the Ariya electric crossover in the US today and opened reservations.

It starts at $46K before incentives.

The Ariya is Nissan’s long-awaited second electric car to follow the Leaf.

The Japanese automaker built an early lead in all-electric vehicles with the Leaf, which launched in 2011, but it then sat on that lead for a long time as we are only seeing its second consumer EV now.

It got delayed several times, but now Nissan says that it is finally prepared for deliveries next year, and it opened reservations in the US today with final specs and pricing.

The automaker is launching the vehicle starting at $45,950 for the base version, which comes with front-wheel-drive motor and a 87 kWh battery pack.

Here is the pricing for the main trims of the new Nissan Ariya:

Model Powertrain/performance/range MSRP1 Ariya Venture+ FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 300-mile estimated range1. $45,950 USD Ariya Evolve+ FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range5. $48,950 USD Ariya Premiere FWD 87 kWh battery, 238-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 221 lb-ft of torque, up to 285-mile estimated range5. $53,450 USD Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE AWD e-4ORCE dual motor all-wheel control, 87 kWh battery, 389-horsepower AC synchronous motor, 442 lb-ft of torque, up to 265-mile estimated range6. $58,950 USD

Nissan explained the process to place a reservation for the new electric crossover:

Customers visit NissanUSA.com/ariya/reserve, set up a MyNissan account, select their Ariya using the Nissan online vehicle configurator and place a $500 refundable deposit. Customers then select an EV-certified Nissan dealer to have their Ariya delivered to. After the vehicle is delivered to their dealer, customers can complete their purchase either online through Nissan@Home8, or directly at the dealership. Once customers complete their purchase, they can choose to have their Ariya delivered to their home8 or pick it up at the dealership.

To incentivize people to place a reservation in this very competitive segment for a vehicle that is still almost a year away, Nissan says that the first 10,000 reservations made before Jan. 31, 2022, will qualify for a two-year free EVgo membership plus $500 in charging credits upon purchase.

That’s the equivalent of an estimated 5,000 miles of EV driving on the Ariya Venture+, the longest range and most efficient version of the vehicle.

Deliveries of the Ariya are expected to start in the US in fall 2022.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.