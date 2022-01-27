Leaked: peek inside the new VW ID. Buzz before you’re supposed to!

Just like it says in the headline – here’s your chance to check out the nearly production-ready interior of the upcoming Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric van weeks before VW wants you to see it!

Volkswagen will officially reveal the highly anticipated ID. Buzz electric bus/van/reborn Type II “California Camper” on March 9th, but with the pre-production prototypes out there driving around and building hype in their psychedelic rainbow camouflage, VW was bound to leave one unattended long enough for someone to get a look inside. Lucky for us, that’s just what happened – and that “someone” just happened to snap a few pictures of what looks to be a very nearly finalized production interior.

Enough talk! Keep on scrolling to check out these interior shots of the all-new Volkswagen ID. Buzz and let us know if you think it’s beauty is just skin deep in the comments.

VW ID. Buzz exterior

For reference, this is how the ID. Buzz was parked when the interior photos were snapped. There’s not much of a story here, other than the images were credited to one Marcus Müller, who posted them on Facebook. Note: it appears that they’ve already been taken down. (!?)

VW ID. Buzz interior

Finally! This is what you came to see. I’ll try to go through these interior photos one by one, and try to explain what we’re looking at to the uninitiated.

ID. Buzz flat-folding cargo floor.

Peeking into the rear “trunk” of the van, it’s interesting to see that small “shelf” piece above the rear floor. I’m assuming that’s there to create a perfectly flat loading floor, which is required in some markets (like the US) to classify a vehicle as a van or truck.

The inclusion of a roll-out tarp to cover whatever it is you’re hauling back from the Home Depot/Costco is a nice touch, as well.

ID. Buzz middle seat, folded down.

Here’s more reason to believe that rear shelf is there to flatten out the loading floor. Unlike the “Stow n’ Go” seats found in vans like the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the passenger seats in the ID. Buzz don’t fold flat into the floor. That’ll be something for the CJDR dealers to sell against, for sure – but check out that little VW Bus/ID. Buzz “Easter egg” embossed into the seat plastics!

ID. Buzz seats, with ID. branding.

The front seats in the ID. Buzz seem a bit flatter than those found in the mass-market ID.4, and lack the more prominent side bolsters of that car. It remains to be seen whether all the ID. Buzz models will have similarly designed seats, or if these are “cargo” seat variants that will be replaced in more upscale/urbanite versions of the final production model.

ID. Buzz interior and dashboard.

The dashboard and instrument display in the ID. Buzz should look pretty familiar to anyone whose had some seat time in the ID.4. It’s not identical, but they’re definitely made by the same company. This is a great shot of the van’s seating materials, too.

Electrek’s Take

It’s hard to imagine shots like this coming out of nowhere and not being part of a carefully orchestrated product reveal – either way, legions of VW van fans are eagerly awaiting the ID. Buzz, which feels like it’s been getting teased for at least twenty years. And that’s probably because, you know, it has!

March 9th can’t come soon enough.

Images: Marcus Muller, via Electric Fun.

