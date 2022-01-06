VW announces the launch of its electric minibus on March 9

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess has confirmed that the VW ID.BUZZ, a new electric version of the brand’s iconic minibus, will launch on March 9.

We have been teased about VW relaunching its famous minibus as an electric vehicle for years now. The German automaker unveiled the ID.BUZZ electric microbus in Detroit back in 2017.

At first glance, it looked like just one more cool electric vehicle concept that Volkswagen was teasing but would never bring to market. However, the company surprised many by stating that it was serious about bringing the vehicle to market by 2023.

The company even invested in the production of the electric microbus in the US. Now, production is expected to start by the end of the year, both in the US and Germany.

Leading up to the start of production, several new prototypes of the ID.BUZZ have been spotted in the wild.

We noted that the electric vehicle seems to have been heavily updated with the production version and looked ugly – but it featured some significant camouflage that could be deceiving.

These sightings are coming as the launch of the new electric vehicle has been expected to happen soon, and now Herbert Diess, head of Volkswagen, confirmed on Twitter that the vehicle is coming on March 9:

The legend returns on 03/09/22! pic.twitter.com/Q4hFyCN5mr — Herbert Diess (@Herbert_Diess) January 6, 2022

What’s exciting with the launch of the new ID.BUZZ is that it not only serves a segment that hasn’t seen many electric vehicles yet, but it might also be relatively affordable.

There have been reports stating that the electric minibus could start for less than $50,000.

That would be impressive considering it is expected to be equipped with an 80 kWh battery pack, enabling a decent range.

However, final pricing is not official yet, and it is likely going to be available with a lot of different interior configurations that will affect pricing.

The German automaker appears to be betting big on the ID.BUZZ by quickly ramping up production at several plants.

