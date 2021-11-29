Quick Charge Podcast: November 29, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla is rumored to get green light at Gigafactory Berlin any day; already some Model Ys produced
- Tesla moves to AMD chip in new Model Y in China
- Tesla withdraws application for $1B in subsidies for German factory, Musk implies they don’t want it
- Tesla is investing almost $200 million to expand Gigafactory Shanghai and hire 4,000 people
- Tesla begins Model Y Performance deliveries in China
- A Tesla Model S Plaid becomes first to hit 8-second quarter-mile
- Tesla unveils $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit for Model S Plaid
- BMW starts i4 electric car deliveries to customers
- Nissan unveils ‘Ambition 2030’ electric car plan – are they finally coming back to EVs?
- Mercedes-Benz launches EQB electric SUV for ~$50,000
- Mercedes-Benz teases upcoming hyper-efficient electric car with over 1,000 km (620 miles) of range
