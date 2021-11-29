BMW starts i4 electric car deliveries to customers

BMW announced that it delivered the very first BMW i4 electric cars to customers today at an event at its headquarters.

It officially marks the expansion of BMW’s EV lineup that has remained stagnant for almost a decade.

When BMW launched the i3 back in 2013, we thought that the BMW i4 then i5 would follow, and the iconic German auto brand would expand its EV lineup.

It turned out that it wasn’t that simple and it took them about eight years to launch new all-electric vehicles.

But that expansion is finally here with the BMW i4, iX3, and iNext now on the market.

Today, BMW held an event at its headquarters in Munich to deliver the first BMW i4 to customers. Bernhard Kuhnt, senior vice president for BMW Group Market Germany, commented on the event:

“It is a very special moment for us when we hand over brand new models to customers for the first time. The BMW i4 shows in an emotional way how well fully-electric mobility and sporty driving dynamics fit together. For us, it is therefore clear: the BMW i4 will offer our customers a whole new dimension of driving pleasure.”

The company shared a few images of the event:

Stefan Ballin, the owner of an electrical contracting company, was amongst the first customers to take delivery of the BMW i4.

BMW shared his comment:

“It wasn’t possible, at the time I placed the order, to take a test drive, but I knew the BMW i4 was exactly the right car for me! I was impressed by the concept – the symbiosis of range, elegant design, and unmistakable BMW sportiness. I also wanted a car that would show how we, as an innovative company, can comfortably integrate electromobility into both our private and working environments. I’m also looking forward to sporty driving pleasure with zero emissions in the i4 – because the electricity I need to run it will come from our own photovoltaic system.”

The BMW i4 is offered in different versions with a battery pack having a capacity of 83.9 kWh and enabling “up to 590km (WLTP) and up to 300 miles (EPA)” of range based on its own estimates.

It has a power output of up to 390kW/530HP with a dual-motor powertrain, which is going to enable an acceleration from 0 to 100km/h (62 mph) in around four seconds. A single motor option will also be available.

The vehicle also has a significant DC fast-charging capacity of “up to 205 kW.”

BMW says that the i4 will start at $56,395 in the US when it launches next year.

