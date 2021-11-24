Tesla unveils $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit for Model S Plaid

- Nov. 24th 2021 2:47 pm PT

0

Tesla has unveiled the first new track-ready accessory kit for Model S Plaid: a $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit.

The Model S Plaid has been on the market for half a year and it has already impressed many with its incredible performance. Aside from the $1 million limited-production Rimac Nevera, it’s the quickest production car on the market with an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

It has managed to break a few records on race tracks, but the vehicle hasn’t been optimized for racing.

Tesla has been expected to release a racetrack package with some features spotted being tested over the last year.

Now it looks like the automaker is releasing the first part of a racetrack-ready kit: The Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit.

Tesla describes the kit:

“Designed for the ultimate track experience, the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit is a complete hardware package that delivers maximum, repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving.”

They included a single picture for the $20,000 package:

Tesla added about the new kit:

“The kit includes all-new carbon-silicon carbide rotors that provide maximum high-temperature durability and heat management, one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads and high-temperature brake fluid.”

Here are all the specific parts included in the package:

  • 2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors
  • 2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors
  • 2x 6-piston one-piece, forged front calipers
  • 2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers
  • 2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes
  • 4x high-performance front brake pads
  • 4x high-performance rear brake pads
  • 1x bottle of high-temperature brake fluid

Tesla says that the brake kit is only available for the 21” Arachnid wheels and it will come in “mid-2022.”

This is expected to be the first of several new performance features and accessories coming to the Model S Plaid as the automaker positions it as its new flagship sedan.

.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla Model S Plaid

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger