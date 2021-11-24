Tesla unveils $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit for Model S Plaid

Tesla has unveiled the first new track-ready accessory kit for Model S Plaid: a $20,000 Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit.

The Model S Plaid has been on the market for half a year and it has already impressed many with its incredible performance. Aside from the $1 million limited-production Rimac Nevera, it’s the quickest production car on the market with an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph in 1.9 seconds.

It has managed to break a few records on race tracks, but the vehicle hasn’t been optimized for racing.

Tesla has been expected to release a racetrack package with some features spotted being tested over the last year.

Now it looks like the automaker is releasing the first part of a racetrack-ready kit: The Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit.

Tesla describes the kit:

“Designed for the ultimate track experience, the Model S Plaid Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit is a complete hardware package that delivers maximum, repeatable stopping power during high-performance driving.”

They included a single picture for the $20,000 package:

Tesla added about the new kit:

“The kit includes all-new carbon-silicon carbide rotors that provide maximum high-temperature durability and heat management, one-piece forged calipers with high-performance pads and high-temperature brake fluid.”

Here are all the specific parts included in the package:

2x 410 x 40mm carbon-silicon carbide front rotors

2x 410 x 32mm carbon-silicon carbide rear rotors

2x 6-piston one-piece, forged front calipers

2x 4-piston one-piece, forged rear calipers

2x integrated, caliper-mounted parking brakes

4x high-performance front brake pads

4x high-performance rear brake pads

1x bottle of high-temperature brake fluid

Tesla says that the brake kit is only available for the 21” Arachnid wheels and it will come in “mid-2022.”

This is expected to be the first of several new performance features and accessories coming to the Model S Plaid as the automaker positions it as its new flagship sedan.

