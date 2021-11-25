Mercedes-Benz launches EQB electric SUV for ~$50,000

Mercedes-Benz announced the start of sales for its new EQB compact electric SUV today and priced the new vehicle at around $50,000.

In September, the German automaker unveiled the EQB production version.

It’s a slightly bigger compact SUV than the EQA and aimed at competing in a popular segment against vehicles like the Model Y and Mustang Mach-E.

Today, Mercedes-Benz announced the start of sales in Europe for the new electric vehicle and confirmed the price of the first two versions:

“Stuttgart. The EQB can now be ordered with prices starting at 55,311.20 euros. In Germany, an environmental bonus of 7500 euros makes this compact electric family car especially attractive. The EQB offers five seats as standard, and a seven-seater is an option for an extra 1416.10 euros. After the EQA, the EQB is already the second all-electric compact from Mercedes-EQ.”

While European prices always differ a little from US prices, it would mean that by starting at €55,000, removing the 19% VAT and converting to USD, the Mercedes-Benz EQB starts at around $50,000 USD.

That’s for the all-wheel-drive version. The German automaker said that it also plans to make a rear-wheel-drive version available later.

For now, here are the two versions of the Mercedes-Benz EQB available for sale:

EQB 300 4MATIC EQB 350 4MATIC Drive system layout All-wheel drive All-wheel drive Electric motors front/rear axle Type Asynchronous motor (ASM)/ Permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) Asynchronous motor (ASM)/ Permanently excited synchronous motor (PSM) Output (peak) kW 168 215 Torque (peak) Nm 390 520 Acceleration 0-100 km/h s 8.0 6.2 Top speed[5] km/h 160 160 Battery capacity, usable (NEDC) kWh 66.5 66.5 Combined consumption3 (NEDC) kWh/100 km 16.2 16.2 Combined consumption[5] (WLTP) kWh/100 km 19.4-18.1 19.4-18.1 Price from1 euros 55,311.20 57,988.70

As standard, it comes as a 5-seater, but as we previously reported, a 7-seater with third-row is also available.

Here are some packages that can be added to the EQB:

The third row of seats with two additional individual seats (1416.10 euros) comfortably accommodates people up to 1.65 metres tall. Extensive safety features include retractable head restraints, seat belts with belt tensioners and force limiters on all outer seats and a side window airbag that also covers passengers in the third row.

The Advanced Package (included with Edition 1; otherwise 2570.40 euros) adds comfort and safety extras to the standard equipment of the EQB. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera.

(included with Edition 1; otherwise 2570.40 euros) adds comfort and safety extras to the standard equipment of the EQB. In the interior, two 10.25-inch displays merge to form a Widescreen Cockpit. The driver is supported by the Mirror Package and the Parking Package with reversing camera. The Advanced Plus Package (3677.10 euros) builds on the Advanced Package and enhances comfort even further. It includes the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, THERMOTRONIC two-zone automatic climate control, an audio system delivering impressive sound and wireless smartphone charging.

(3677.10 euros) builds on the Advanced Package and enhances comfort even further. It includes the KEYLESS-GO Convenience Package, THERMOTRONIC two-zone automatic climate control, an audio system delivering impressive sound and wireless smartphone charging. The EQB features intelligent driving assistance systems with cooperative support for the driver. The Driving Assistance Package[4] (1439 euros) offers expanded functions. They include, among others, the turning manoeuvre function, the emergency corridor function, the exit warning function that detects approaching cyclists or vehicles as well as a warning function that detects people in the area of zebra crossings.

The first deliveries are expected soon and US pricing should follow as the vehicle is expected on the market next year.

