Tesla begins Model Y Performance deliveries in China

After teasing the move earlier this week, Tesla has begun deliveries of the Performance Model Y in China. The move comes with price hikes to the other Tesla models as the American automaker has fallen victim to continued supply chain issues.

Until consumers (someday) begin seeing Cybertruck deliveries, the Model Y remains the newest Tesla EV to see mass production. Since 2020, the Model Y has become one of the best selling Teslas alongside the Model 3, for its more affordable performance compared to more veteran models like the S or X.

While the US briefly saw a Standard Range version of the Model Y before Elon Musk nixed it, this version has remained as an option in China and has seen much success. Earlier this month, we reported that Tesla had dropped the “Standard Range” monicker in China, simply calling the EV the RWD Model Y.

Nevertheless, sales of the Model Y built at Giga Shanghai have continued, despite price increases on all Tesla models due to supply chain bottlenecks. In fact, CnEVPost points out that the RWD Model Y is sold out through 2021, and the EV itself was the third-best selling EV model in China in October.

With its latest announcement, Tesla should be able to supplement its sales in China by beginning deliveries of the top tier Model Y Performance.

Current Model Y Prices in China / Source: Tesla

Model Y Performance deliveries begin in China

Tesla shared the delivery news accompanied by Weibo page, stating the following (translated):

Model Y high-performance version officially started delivery, new milestones have been brightened one by one 🎉 From the Roadster in 2008 to Model S/X, to today’s Model 3/Y

models as early as 15 years ago, Tesla’s secret vision it has been in the planning 💡

secret is no secret grand, grand practicing some determination and effort.

According to Tesla’s website in China, the Model Y Performance is priced at RMB 387,900 ($60,740) in China, which is RMB 107,148 more than the price of the RWD version which recently increased RMB 280,752 ($43,962).

The Model Y Performance can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3.7 seconds, delivers a top speed of 250 km/h (~155 mph) and an NEDC range of 566 km (~352 mi). That’s nearly 50 miles more that the US version of the Model Y Performance, although NEDC is notoriously generous in its official EV ranges.

Sales and deliveries on the Model Y Performance are sure to help Tesla’s end of year numbers while increasing its average price per sale… those global price increases should help as well.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.