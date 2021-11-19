Podcast: LA Auto Show report, Tesla phantom braking problem, EV incentives, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including our reported from the LA Auto Show, Tesla’s phantom braking problem, EV incentive update, and more.
Need more Electrek in your life? Subscribe to the Electrek Daily here.
Sponsored by Electrify America: Discover all the new and innovative ways that Electrify America is providing freedom for electric vehicle drivers at ElectrifyAmerica.com.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Porsche launches new GTS versions of the Taycan electric car
- Nissan launches Ariya electric crossover for $46K in the US
- Kia and Hyundai preview upcoming electric SUVs
- GM promised 20 new EVs by 2023. They brought zero to the LA Auto Show
- GM rolls out software update limiting Chevy Bolt EV charge to 80%, but removes parking restrictions
- Fisker officially unveils Ocean SUV in three price tiers and lots of unique features
- Joe Biden gives GM CEO Mary Barra credit for ‘electrifying the entire auto industry,’ but he’s wrong
- Tesla Semi gets out for a quick charge at Megacharger amid important visit
- Tesla has a serious phantom braking problem in Autopilot
- Tesla Model S/X deliveries slip all the way to 2023 for cheapest version
- Tesla (TSLA) announces it has now installed 250,000 Powerwalls
- ‘Build Back Better Act’ passes House, EV tax credit faces US Senate next
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.