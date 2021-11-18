Kia and Hyundai preview upcoming electric SUVs

At the LA Auto Show, Kia and Hyundai, who partner on electric vehicles, have both released new concept vehicles that preview their upcoming electric SUVs.

Many are saying that Hyundai and Kia hit it out of the park with the EV6 and Ioniq 5, their first next-generation electric vehicles built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform.

These are the first of many for each brand.

For the North American market, full-size SUVs would be a natural next step, and today the automakers are previewing what full-size electric SUVs would look like on the E-GMP platform.

At the LA Auto Show, Hyundai unveiled the concept SEVEN:

“SEVEN concept is built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated BEV architecture. E-GMP’s long wheelbase and flat platform floor enables a completely new class of vehicle that offers new experiences for customers.”

Here are a few pictures of Hyundai’s new concept SEVEN:

With the E-GMP platform, a full-size Ioniq SUV would benefit from a 800-volt system enabling 350-kW fast charging and several of the other interesting features that we can find today in the Ioniq 5, like bi-directional charging.

During the unveiling, Hyundai noted that the platform could support a range of up to 350 miles in this bigger form factor.

At the show, Kia unveiled its own concept to preview a future entry in the full-size electric SUV segment: the EV9.

Here are a few pictures of the concept:

Karim Habib, senior vice president and head of Kia Global Design Center, commented on the vehicle:

“The Kia Concept EV9 is yet another important marker for us in what has been an incredible journey since the start of the year. Having made our intentions clear – to become a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions – today we are proud to show the world our all-electric SUV concept, which fuses together an advanced zero-emissions powertrain, a cutting-edge exterior design and a contemporary and innovative tech-based interior space,”

Considering it will be powered by the same platform, Kia’s first full-size electric SUV is expected to have similar specs as Hyundai’s.

It’s not clear when the production version of these vehicles would hit the market, but the two Korean automakers are expected to greatly increase their EV lineup over the next few years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.