Porsche launches new GTS versions of the Taycan electric car

Porsche is adding new GTS versions of the Taycan electric sedan and Cross Turismo to offer a longer range alternative to the Turbo versions.

At the LA Auto Show today, the automaker unveiled the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo.

Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan, explains how they fit into the Taycan lineup:

“The Taycan model range has grown steadily since its world premiere in 2019. Three body variants with up to five engine options offer something for everyone. I am particularly pleased that we now also have a Taycan with the legendary GTS moniker. It is positioned above the Taycan 4S and below the Taycan Turbo derivatives, so it represents a real sweet spot in the range.”

The Taycan GTS sedan and GTS Sport Turismo are equipped the same permanent magnet single-speed front motor, larger permanent magnet rear motor and two-speed rear transmission found in the previous performance models, but the total power output is limited to 590 hp compared to 670 hp for the Taycan Turbo.

Like the Turbo and Turbo S versions, the Taycan GTS comes standard with “the 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus and its 800-volt architecture.”

Porsche is talking about a range of 504 km (313 miles) based on the WLTP cycle.

Here are a few pictures of the new Taycan GTS:

Porsche also released new images of the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo:

Porsches listed some of the differences introduced in the GTS versions:

“Visually, the GTS wears the SportDesign front fascia, and the SportDesign side skirts and side window trim in high-gloss black. The rear diffuser features a high-gloss black inlay. The side skirts feature GTS logos, and the badging on the rear is in matte black. The standard 20-inch Taycan Turbo S Aero Design wheel features an exclusive satin-black finish, and the rear light strip features the Porsche logo in black. Finally, the LED-Matrix-Design headlights with PDLS Plus are tinted in black, and the exterior mirror cap-bottoms are painted in body color while the base is in black.”

When it comes to suspension and performance equipment, they come from the top-model Taycan, but the automaker says that they tuned them differently for the GTS versions.

Porsche wrote:

“All the standard and optional performance features have been massaged to make the car even more responsive and connected to the road than before. The standard braking system shares the same red six-piston front caliper and four-piston rear caliper as the 4S, but is equipped with larger 390 mm front rotors (vs 360 mm on the Taycan 4S). The rear rotor size is the same as the 4S, at 358 mm. Porsche Surface Coated Brakes, with tungsten carbide coating, and Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes are also available. Even the Porsche Electric Sport Sound has been tuned to be deeper and louder for both bystanders and passengers alike.”

The new versions also come with a bunch of standard features: Adaptive Air Suspension with Smart Lift and Porsche Active Suspension Management, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and Sport Chrono Package including the GT Multifunction Steering Wheel and Mode Dial. Optionally available performance equipment includes Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Rear-Axle Steering, and 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in satin black.

Porsche says that the new versions are coming to dealerships in the spring of 2022.

