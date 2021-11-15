Tesla Model S/X deliveries slip all the way to 2023 for cheapest version

Tesla has pushed the delivery timeline for new Model S orders all the way to 2023 for the cheapest version. The same is the case for the Model X, as the gap between demand and supply appears to be widening.

Supply chain issues and increasing demand for electric vehicles are coming simultaneously, creating long delivery timelines across the industry.

Tesla is one of the rare automakers that has been able to ramp up deliveries during these industry-wide supply chain issues, but its delivery timelines have also been slipping.

We previously reported that deliveries for some versions of the Model 3 and Model Y were being pushed deep into 2022. Now it’s getting even worst for Model S and Model X, Tesla’s flagship vehicles.

In an update to its online configurator, Tesla has now pushed the delivery timeline of both Model S Long Range and Model X Long Range to “March 2023”:

That’s with the base 19″ wheels, which makes it the cheapest version of the flagship sedan. As we previously reported, Tesla has started to push the bigger and more expensive wheels as standard in the configurator.

It forces buyers to change the setting in order to get the smaller wheels.

For the Model S, the bigger 21″ Arachnid wheels increase the price by $4,500. Even with those wheels, you don’t get the vehicle that much faster, with a ‘November 2022″ delivery timeline.

You can also get a November 2022 delivery timeline by adding other extras, like different paint colors.

Buyers going for the top performance version, Model S Plaid, can get a much faster delivery of December 2021 regardless of the choice of wheels or color.

Model X is on the same delivery timeline for the Long Range version, which Tesla only recently started to deliver with the refreshed version, after the electric SUV was out of production for almost a year.

The Model X Plaid is not getting a delivery in 2021 like the Model S Plaid. If you are placing a new order now, you shouldn’t expect the vehicle until August 2022.

Tesla has been building a backlog of orders for those vehicles since unveiling the refreshed versions in January 2021.

