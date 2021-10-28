How much does a Ford Mustang Mach-E cost? Pricing guide for each version

Ford is progressing into its second model year of the electrified version of the Mustang and continues to see a growing customer base transitioning to EVs. The Mustang Mach-E currently exists in several versions of various styles and performance levels, and most importantly, different costs. Below is a breakdown of all the current Mustang Mach-E options available to you and how much they cost.

Ford’s classic Mustang reborn

In 2019, Ford Motor Company revealed that it was not only going to join the growing BEV market, but it was going to come out swinging with a genuine EV competitor.

That November, the Mustang Mach-E was introduced to the world as an electrified five-seat, compact SUV (CUV) offering between 210-300 miles of range on a single charge.

Fast-forward to 2020, when Ford began selling the Mustang Mach-E as the first of several new mainstream electric vehicles to come.

Not even a year later, Ford is already producing more units of the Mustang Mach-E than its traditional ICE Mustang car and is already taking orders for its 2022 models, as the 2021 versions are all spoken for.

This includes the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance edition that Electrek was able to check out in person and do some test drives. Check it out:

First, let’s list of all the current Mustang Mach-E offerings you have to choose from.

The Mustang Mach-E trims

Ford currently offers four different trims of the Mach-E in the US, although there are two versions of the GT, so we will call it five. Since we are now moving onto the 2022 model year Mach-Es, we will no longer include the First Edition Mach-E that was part of the initial EV launch.

Current US Mach-E models:

The Mach-E is available in Europe and China, but some of the trims slightly vary.

Current Mach-E models in Europe:

Rear wheel drive (Standard or extended range battery)

All wheel drive (Standard or extended range battery)

GT (AWD) – Extended range battery

Current Mach-E models in China:

Standard Range RWD**

Long Range SE RWD**

Premium (RWD or AWD)

GT

GT First Edition

** – These two models qualify for China’s state-led subsidies.

Before even considering cost, you may be able to decide which Mach-E is best for you based on its performance specs. Here’s how all the Mach-Es stack up stateside.

Some of the trims come in various battery and powertrain options, so we’ve included all the variations for you below so you’re best informed.

Side-by-side Mach-E comparison chart

Mach-E Version Battery Size EPA est. Range Horsepower Torque 0-60 mph Select (RWD) 70 kWh 230 mi. 266 HP 317 ft-lbs 5.8 sec Select (AWD) 70 kWh 211 mi. 266 HP 428 ft-lbs 5.2 sec Premium (Standard Battery RWD) 70 kWh 230 mi. 266 HP 317 ft-lbs 5.8 sec Premium (Standard Battery AWD) 70 kWh 211 mi. 266 HP 428 ft-lbs 5.2 sec Premium (Extended Battery RWD) 91 kWh 300 mi. 290 HP 317 ft-lbs 6.1 sec Premium (Extended Battery AWD) 91 kWh 270 mi. 346 HP 428 ft-lbs 4.8 sec CA Route 1 (RWD) 91 kWh 305 mi. 290 HP 317 ft-lbs 6.1 sec CA Route 1 (AWD) 91 kWh 300 mi. 346 HP 428 ft-lbs 4.8 sec GT 91 kWh 270 mi. 480 HP 600 ft-lbs 3.8 sec GT Performance Edition 91 kWh 260 mi. 480 HP 634 ft-lbs 3.5 sec Source: Ford.com as of 10/28/21

A Mustang Mach E GT Performance parked above the clouds

How much does a Mustang Mach-E cost?

Here we are, the main event. If you’ve read this far, you might be a Mach-E trim aficionado now. If you simply scrolled to the chart, well that’s cool too. We’re happy you’re here.

Please see the current starting MSRP cost in USD for the available Mustang Mach-Es. Please note, these prices do not include any taxes, destination fees, or federal tax credits.

Mustang Mach-E cost comparison chart

Mach-E Version Starting MSRP Select (RWD) $42,895 Select (AWD) $45,595 Premium (Standard Battery RWD) $48,100 Premium (Standard Battery AWD) $50,800 Premium (Extended Battery RWD) $53,100 Premium (Extended Battery AWD) $55,800 CA Route 1 (RWD) $50,775 CA Route 1 (AWD) $53,475 GT $59,995 GT Performance Edition $64,995 Source: Ford.com as of 10/28/21

Where is the Mach-E Sold?

This is sort of a two-part answer. In terms of markets, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is currently sold in North America, Europe, and Asia, as you may have already noticed from the models outlined above.

No matter what country to dwell in, Ford’s local website allows you to compare Mach-E models for cost and performance, and lets you design your own EV for purchase and delivery.

As a legacy automaker, Ford still operates under a dealership model, so you may be able to pop over to a brick and mortar location and test drive one for yourself.

Since Ford is now moving into its 2022 model year, you might be able to save some additional cost on your Mach-E by purchasing a 2021 model new or used. Here’s a great resource to check EV prices in your area.

Does the Mustang Mach-E qualify for federal tax credits?

Sure does! No matter what version of the Mach-E you choose, Ford’s EVs currently qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit being offered in the US.

How much of that $7,500 credit you personally qualify for is subjective, however, and based on your annual income. So, in reality, it’s more like you can receive up to $7,500 in federal credit for your new Mach-E.

Outside of the US, plenty of other countries offer incentives. The two lower-tier versions of the Mach-E qualify for subsidies in China, and many countries in the EU offer their own incentives.

To ensure you get the most accurate number no matter where you live, we recommend consulting a tax professional.

In the meantime, you can check out our detailed guide outlining the current tax credits in the US for EVs as well as what the Biden administration is trying to implement next to further EV adoption.

