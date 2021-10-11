Mustang Mach-E GT Performance first drive

I recently got the opportunity to experience the upcoming GT versions of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. This included extensive rides with the Mach-E GT and GT Performance, as well as a couple of laps around an autocross track – plenty of time to test out the performance and unique features the new GT has to offer, as showcased in a video below.

In November of 2019, Ford Motor Company introduced the Mustang Mach-E to the world as an electrified five-seat, compact SUV (CUV) offering between 210 and 300 miles of range on a single charge.

By late 2020, Ford began selling the Mustang Mach-E as the first of several new mainstream electric vehicles to come, like the F-150 Lightning. In addition to several initial trims like Premium and CA Route 1, Ford announced a GT version of the Mach-E to soon come.

We later found that the GT version would be joined by a Performance Mach-E, both donning the “Grand Touring” name synonymous with speed and performance since Ford established it on the V8 Mustang in 1965.

I had the chance to meet up with the Ford EV crew and get significant time to test both versions of the Mach-E GT and have compiled some test drive footage for you.

Ford’s Mustang Mach-E GTs lined up to test drive / Source: Scooter Doll

The Mustang Mach-E GT

The Mach-E is going on a year of sales at this point and has found success in both Ford and EV communities. That being said, those drivers who may crave a bit more speed and performance are going to want to hold out for the Mach-E GT.

The Mach-E itself started as a clean sheet design including a battery system from the ground up. Ford has now upgraded these new systems to improve battery wiring, torque and as a result, overall performance.

According to Ford, the GT was not just built for power, but the complete package, offering handling, grip, and range focused around power in everyday driving rather than breaking track records. Both versions of the GT can travel 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds (can confirm).

Both versions of the GT offer a unique grill with the Ford pony illuminated, a unique lower fascia, and GT logos embroidered on the seats. The GTs also sit 10mm lower than the standard Mustang Mach-E, offering a lower center of gravity and improved steering.

The GTs are also equipped with Magna Ride Suspension which utilizes magnetically charged fluid in the shock absorbers that can instantly react to any terrain.

As you’ll see in the video below, the GTs also deliver three drive modes: Whisper, Engage, and Unbridled. There is also an “Unbridled Extend” button you can activate in the GT for autocross-based maneuvers.

As an additional improvement, the Mach-E GT features 20″ alloy wheels with Continental 245 all-season tires and aero covers. This helps the GT deliver 270 miles of range on a single charge and 600 ft-lbs. of torque.

Mach-E GT Performance

In addition to the GT, I also got to try out the Performance GT, an additional upgrade to the Mach-E. The Performance trim GT features unique sport seats and 20″ alloy wheels with Pirelli Summer tires. These tires increase the GT Performance’s torque to 634 ft-lbs.

A Mustang Mach E GT Performance parked above the clouds

Here’s some footage of my test drives with the GT and GT Performance, including some hot laps on the autocross course.

Pricing and Availability

The company began producing the GT models in July and has already begun taking orders. The 2021 models are all spoken for unfortunately, but you can get your hands on a 2022 if you pre-order now.

The GT starts at an MSRP of $59,000 while the Performance GT starts at $64,900. Note: These prices do not include any fees or tax incentives.

