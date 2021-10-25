Quick Charge Podcast: October 25, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla (TSLA) surges to new all-time high on huge rental order and new $1,200 price target
- Hertz orders 100,000 Teslas, the single-largest EV purchase ever, with Tom Brady campaign
- Tesla (TSLA) reaches new all-time high, surpasses $900 billion valuation
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q3 2021 results: delivers on high expectations
- Tesla achieves annual run rate of 1 million electric cars – incredible milestone
- Tesla Autopilot 2.0 owners need a camera upgrade before getting ‘Full Self-Driving Beta’
- Tesla starts rolling out Full Self-Driving Beta 10.3 after a false start
- Tesla Autopilot vindicated by event data in highly publicized fatal crash ‘with no one at the wheel’
- Tesla is moving Model 3 Standard Range to LFP cells in Fremont, wants cell production closer
- Tesla hikes Model 3 and Model Y prices again, deliveries slip a few months
- Tesla increases Model S and Model X prices by $5,000
- Tesla expects more clarity on Model X next month
- Tesla’s start of production at Gigafactory Berlin is delayed over a technicality
- Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling vehicle (not just electric) in Europe
- New Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted with mirrors, possible rear wheel steering
- Tesla confirms new Cybertruck prototypes, gives hope on its timeline
- Tesla launches CCS adapter in Korea, confirms coming to North America ‘soon’
- Tesla announces plans to triple the size of Supercharger network within 2 years
- Tesla launches new website to flex its manufacturing muscle and help with humongous hiring effort
- VW shows why you’d be dumb to buy one of its ICE cars now
- Aptera introduces third alpha version of its SEV, enters beta phase before full production
- Watch the latest Lightyear One prototype endure durability testing
- Sono Motors files for proposed IPO to list on Nasdaq as ‘SEV’
