Tesla hikes Model 3 and Model Y prices again, deliveries slip a few months

Tesla is increasing prices for the base versions of the Model 3 and Model Y base prices, the second time this month alone.

Delivery timelines slip a few months again.

Earlier this year, Tesla started doing regular incremental price increases throughout its entire lineup.

The automaker took a break for a few months, but it is now again adjusting prices, and more aggressively this time.

A few weeks ago, Tesla increased Model 3 and Model Y prices across the entire lineup, but the Model 3 Standard Range Plus Model Y Long Range was particularly affected by a $2,000 price increase.

Now Tesla is implementing a similar update.

Tesla Model 3 prices

In an overnight update to its online configurator in the US today, Tesla increased the price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus by $2,000.

Here are all the prices of the different versions of the Model 3:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: price went from $41,990 to $43,990

Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD: price stayed at $49,990

Tesla Model 3 Performance: price stayed at $57,990

Here’s what the updated online configurator looks like now:

Now Tesla has even pushed the delivery timelines of new orders for the base Model 3 to “September 2022”.

However, you can save a few months and get it by June if you order the bigger wheels.

Tesla Model Y prices

The Model Y was also subject to price increases with Tesla’s overnight update.

Like Model 3, the cheapest version of Model Y got a $2,000 price increase and the performance version a $1,000 price increase.

Here are all the updated prices for all versions of the Model Y:

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor: price went from $54,990 to $56,990

Tesla Model Y Performance: price stayed at $61,990

Here’s what Tesla’s Model Y configurator looks like after the overnight update:

Model Y Long Range also saw its delivery timeline for new orders slip. If you place an order right now in the US, you should expect the electric SUV in August.

Again, Tesla is shortening the wait by a few months if you get the more expensive wheels.

The automaker also appears to select the wheel as standard in the online configurator to encourage people to get them.

