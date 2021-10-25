Tesla Model 3 becomes best-selling vehicle (not just electric) in Europe

- Oct. 25th 2021 9:26 am PT

0

The Tesla Model 3 has become the first all-electric car to become the best-selling vehicle in Europe.

However, that’s on a monthly basis and Tesla’s deliveries vary widely on a monthly basis.

Last quarter, Tesla delivered a record number of vehicles – getting close to a quarter of million vehicles.

Strong performance in all of Tesla’s major markets contributed to the new record.

We previously reported on China and the US contributing significantly, but now new data from Europe is showing how well Tesla is doing in the market.

JATO Dynamics published a list of the top-selling vehicles in Europe in September based on registration data.

The Tesla Model 3 became the best-selling vehicle on the continent last month:

  1. Tesla Model 3: 24,591
  2. Renault Clio: 18,264
  3. Dacia Sandero: 17,988
  4. Volkswagen Golf: 17,507
  5. Fiat/Abarth 500: 16,349
  6. Opel/Vauxhall Corsa: 15,502
  7. Peugeot 2008: 14,931
  8. Hyundai Tucson: 14,088
  9. Peugeot 208: 13,895
  10. Renault Captur: 13,715

As you can see, there is no other all-electric vehicle in the top 10.

Model 3 is the best-selling electric car in Europe by a wide margin and the Model Y actually comes in second:

  1. Tesla Model 3: 24,419
  2. Tesla Model Y: 8,906
  3. Volkswagen ID.3: 8,263
  4. Renault Zoe: 6,577
  5. Skoda Enyaq: 5,913
  6. Kia Niro EV: 5,424
  7. Fiat 500e: 4,738
  8. Volkswagen ID.4: 4,585
  9. Peugeot 208e: 4,295
  10. Dacia Spring: 4,166

While this is an impressive performance for Tesla, it is important to note that the automaker ships vehicles to Europe in batches, and therefore, performance changes widely month-to-month.

Nonetheless, the automaker is having strong sales in the market this year.

Tesla’s sales are up 77% in Europe in 2021 compared to the same period last year.

Electrek’s Take

No matter how great the Model 3 is doing in Europe right now, I think the Model Y will do much better, especially once it is produced in Germany.

However, we shouldn’t expect the big volume to come until the second half of 2022 since the ramp-up at Gigafactory Berlin could take a while.

In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how much volume Tesla can import to Europe from Gigafactory Shanghai.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3

The Tesla Model 3 is the first vehicle built on Tesla's third-generation platform. It aims to reduce the entry price for electric vehicles while not making any compromise on range and performance. The Model 3 starts at $35,000 in the US and deliveries to employees and company insiders began in mid 2017 - customer deliveries begin in late 2017.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger