Nissan slashes 2022 LEAF price below $30K, now the cheapest EV available in the US

Move over, Mini Electric, there’s a new price-friendly EV in town. Nissan has released pricing on its all-electric 2022 Nissan LEAF, and it’s pretty aggressive. The automaker slashed the LEAF price by over $4,200 compared to the 2021 models, making it the most affordable EV in the US… at least for now.

While the LEAF remains Nissan’s lone BEV offering for sale, it is one of the longest-running EV models in the US, having debuted back in 2010. In fact, the Nissan LEAF was the reining best-selling plug-in EV for years until the Tesla Model 3 showed up.

It’s interesting that Nissan has still only released the LEAF since it was so early to deliver an EV to the public. Furthermore, the automaker has used its own technology resourcefully to recycle old LEAF batteries, for instance. That being said, Nissan does have a second EV on the horizon in the upcoming Ariya.

Most recently, Nissan has shared plans for an electric crossover to be built at a new facility in the UK. While Nissan appears to have more EV offerings on the horizon, its latest focus remains on the 2022 model year of its LEAF, along with some massive price cuts.

The 2022 Nissan LEAF / Source: Nissan

Nissan drops 2022 LEAF price by over $6.5k

According to Nissan’s US website, the new 2022 LEAFs have arrived with prices below $30,000. The most basic version of the 2022 Nissan LEAF is currently listed at an MSRP of $27,400 before taxes, title, license, handling or destination fees.

Even so, the new price of the 2022 Nissan LEAF sits well below $30,000 and $1,500 less than the MINI Electric’s starting MSRP — previously the cheapest EV available in the US.

This is also a huge price cut compared to the 2021 Nissan LEAFs, which were selling for over $31,000 at their lowest.

There are several different variations of the 2022 Nissan LEAF available, and not all start below $30K. Here’s how they’re priced before any taxes, destination fees, or federal rebates compared alongside the 2021 versions:

Model Battery Size 2022 Price 2021 Price Price Difference Nissan LEAF S 40 kWh $27,400 $31,670 -$4,270 Nissan LEAF SV 40 kWh $28,800 $34,960 -$6,160 Nissan LEAF S Plus 62 kWh $32,400 $38,270 -$5,870 Nissan LEAF SV Plus 62 kWh $35,400 $40,520 -$5,120 Nissan LEAF SL Plus 62 kWh $37,400 $43,970 -$6,570

As you can see, all of the prices have seen cuts of at least $4,200 and have gone beyond $6,500 for the 2022 Nissan LEAF SL Plus. This may not be the only savings new LEAF buyers could see either.

US federal tax credit can get a 2022 LEAF below $20k

According to the Federal Tax Credit page from fueleconomy.gov, Nissan still qualifies for the full $7,500 tax rebate for EVs. That means that if you were to purchase the 2022 Nissan LEAF S and qualified for the full credit, you could get it for an MSRP of $19,900.

There will be additional charges for tax, licensing, destination fees, etc., but that is still a massive deal for a brand new EV.

It’s important to note that several factors determine each consumer’s individual tax credit amount when purchasing an EV, so it’s important to do your homework and consult your tax professional to ensure you get the most out of each EV purchase.

In the meantime, you can learn more here about the federal tax credit for EVs and see what vehicles still qualify.

The 2022 Nissan LEAFs are available in the US now and are ready for you to take advantage of their new low price.

