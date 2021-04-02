Nissan releases update of Ariya electric crossover testing ahead of production

Nissan has released an update with new footage of the Ariya electric crossover test program ahead of the start of production later this year.

After taking an early leadership role with electric vehicles through the Leaf, Nissan sat on its laurels and waited a decade to release a second passenger electric car.

But it’s finally coming.

Nissan unveiled the Ariya last year with up to 300 miles on a charge and a base model starting at $40,000.

Now the Japanese automaker is trying to bring the electric crossover to production by the end of the year, and they gave us a rare glimpse into their test program.

They took the Ariya to Hokkaido Proving Ground to test the vehicle on different surfaces and conditions:

In the snow-covered landscape of Japan’s northernmost main island, the Nissan Ariya is being put to task. During the development phase, Nissan’s Chief Vehicle Assessment Specialists (CVAS) drive, maneuver, listen, and feel the performance of development vehicles in a series of tests.

Here’s a quick video of the tests:

The Ariya has all-wheel-drive dual motor configuration that should make for great performance in the snow and icy conditions.

Nissan is expected to start delivering the Ariya in Japan in the next few months, and it should arrive in the US by the end of the year.

