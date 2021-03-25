Quick Charge Podcast: March 25, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla claims EPA range can be achieved on its electric cars by draining battery beyond zero-mile range
- 15 Tesla Semi electric trucks are expected to be delivered to PepsiCo this year
- Elon Musk teases Tesla Cybertruck update: ‘There will be no handle’
- Tesla increases price of Model 3 – its 3rd price change in just 2 months
- Porsche is still undecided about making new 718 Cayman and Boxster battery electric or not
- Cummins to power first vehicle-to-grid school buses in North America
- Con Edison announces electric bucket truck with Lion Electric
- Tesla-inspired Swedish X Shore electric boat is now coming to America
- EGEB: New York City housing authority residents install their own solar
- Singapore completes one of the first floating solar farms in the sea
