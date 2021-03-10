Canoo unveils fully-electric pickup truck set for 2023

Details of a fully-electric pickup truck from EV startup, Canoo ($GOEV) leaked today. The images and features were scheduled to be unveiled during the Motor Press Guild’s Virtual Media Day (VMD). This new truck is the third vehicle to sit upon the company’s proprietary multi-purpose platform. The new pickup truck is loaded with unique features and components that utilize every inch of that platform

Canoo was originally founded in 2017 by two former employees of fellow EV automaker, Faraday Future. Later that year, Canoo unveiled its first electric vehicle, an electric passenger van by the same name. The passenger van looks like something out of Westworld and immediately set the tone for the brand’s futuristic vision toward its vehicles.

In early 2020, Canoo announced plans to jointly develop an electric vehicle platform for future Hyundai and Kia vehicles. This includes the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Kia EV6. Before the announcement of the pickup truck, the most recent EV unveiled by Canoo was its MPDV, an all-purpose, modular delivery van. The MPDV sits on the same Canoo platform, but with a much different body catered toward deliveries and business owners. With the working class in mind, Canoo designed this multi-purpose vehicle to be customized by each and every customer.

The Canoo pickup truck

Don’t let the name fool you, there is nothing plain about this upcoming EV. To begin, we will start with the proprietary platform. As Electrek has previously covered, Canoo designed its platform to remain as flat as possible, foregoing steering columns and shock towers.

Instead, Canoo’s platform utilizes steering and braking by wire, allowing for “a flatbed size comparable to America’s best-selling pickup truck on a smaller footprint,” according to Canoo. This also makes the pickup truck easier to maneuver and park in any terrain.

In Canoo’s official press release, Executive Chairman Tony Aquila spoke about the new pickup truck:

We are so passionate about building vehicles that can change people’s lives. Our pickup truck is as strong as the toughest trucks out there and is designed to be exponentially more productive. This truck works for you. We made accessories for people who use trucks – on the job, weekends, adventure. You name it, we did it because it’s your platform and she’s bad to the bone.

Exterior on Canoo pickup truck

We don’t have many details on the interior, but there is plenty to discuss on the outside of this new EV pickup. At first glance, this Canoo offers a number of unique and clever features that again, utilize every inch of the EV. On top of that, they make life easier for drivers in more ways than one – whether its camping, looking at blueprints, or making sure your new monsteras don’t tip over.

The first unique feature is the pullout bed extension. Per the press release, the standard bed length of the pickup truck is six feet long. However, a second layer of tailgate doors can be swung out, extending the bed to eight feet while remaining enclosed. The extension also features a secondary lamp, able to perform all tail light functions. According to Canoo, 4×8 plywood sheets can easily fit inside. No more home improvement store twine and and orange plastic warning flags!

Another feature within the truck bed itself is Canoo’s modular divider system. These space dividers help keep items from rolling around or tipping over. The bed wall is also fit with modular wheel chocks to secure bikes. Or to link to ratchet straps and other tie-downs securing large items… like that new 70″ QLED you want. You can fit it now!

Other Exterior features

Moving around the side of Canoo’s pickup truck, drivers can take advantage of a hidden side step to easily reach into the bed and safely remove that new TV. Additionally, the side step offers inconspicuous storage for smaller items, like some cold beverages or personal electronics. Both sides of the EV also hold a flip down table that can expand to two different depths. Soon you will be able to turn the wall of your new truck bed into a workbench, complete with power plugs nearby.

Speaking of power outlets, the Canoo pickup truck will offer exportable power, accessible on all sides of the EV. According to the automaker, owners will have power all day for tools and devices, with as little as 10% impact on the vehicle’s range.

An additional brake light on the back of the cab also doubles as an overhead light to illuminate the cargo bed at night. The Canoo pickup truck comes equipped with perimeter lighting on all sides of the bed wall for additional visibility too. You won’t be afraid of the dark camping in this thing.

Moving around to the front where a combustion engine would usually be, is a clever storage area for tools or first aid kits. It also includes another fold down worktable and electrical outlets. From what Canoo has shared so far, there is no excuse not to get work done with this pickup truck.

That isn’t to say this is only a work vehicle either. Canoo states the pickup truck has been designed to accommodate a variety of different camper shells. With multiple roof rack options also available, this is an extremely modular and multi-use EV. Very on brand for Canoo too.

The Canoo pickup truck specs

You’ve seen the features, you’ve perused the professional photos, but we haven’t discussed the specs yet… until now. The Canoo pickup truck will be available in a single rear motor, or dual motors. With the dual motor option the pickup will offer 600 horsepower and 550 ft-lb of torque. That equals a payload capacity of about 1,800 lbs.

Canoo has not revealed a battery capacity at this time, but is currently promising 200+ miles of range on a single charge. All we know about the interior, is that it will be lined with trim selected for durability. Additionally, the extended cab will have two seats in the front and a customizable rear compartment that can accommodate two additional seats or purpose-built configurability.

Full specifications will be revealed by Canoo closer to the pickup truck’s production. Speaking of which, the production version of the Canoo pickup truck begin pre-orders in Q2 of this year. Deliveries are scheduled to begin sometime in 2023.

Electrek‘s Take

This is a unique EV from an automaker focused on sleek design and brilliant utilization of space. Like Canoo’s other vehicles, the automaker has kept the working person in mind and has used a lot of untraditional design to improve the pickup truck experience. Especially in a vehicle class that has remained relatively unchanged for decades.

The work stations, bed extension, lights and power outlets make it an all-in-one station for camping, worksites, or a weekends outdoors. With that said, the performance leaves a bit be desired thus far.

It may look super cool… it really does. But we are interested to see what sort of battery power Canoo plans to put into this pickup. The horsepower, torque, and payload capacity all feel rather deficient for a dual motor powertrain. Canoo hasn’t shared the pickup’s weight yet, but its platform is designed to remain light.

The 200+ mile range leaves much to be desired too. It’s not awful; but for an EV designed to be the go-to power source for time spent outdoors, drivers may need to charge up each way. It may take 200 miles just to escape the urban landscape some drivers live in.

Overall, this is a cool and unique design offering several features legacy pickup manufacturers have not thought of yet. We will see how the EV evolves as it move closer to production in 2023. A lot could change (and hopefully improve) by then. Check out our Canoo guide for updates in the future.

