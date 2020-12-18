Canoo unveils $33,000 electric delivery van, teases electric pickup truck

Electric vehicle startup Canoo has unveiled a new $33,000 electric delivery van to follow its passenger electric vehicle and it teases an upcoming electric pickup truck.

Canoo is a California-based startup that basically spun out of Faraday Future.

As we previously reported, Stefan Krause, former BMW and Deutsche Bank CFO, and BMW’s former head of EVs, Ulrich Kranz, were two of Faraday Future’s top executives until leaving in 2017 to launch their own EV startup and brought several other FF employees with them.

At the time, sources told Electrek that Krause was able to raise significant funds for his new startup using the groundwork that he had done on the previous deals that he tried to close for FF, but that ended up failing due to disagreements with Jia Yueting, then FF’s main financial backer.

The company has since unveiled its own electric vehicle built on a new electric platform and lately, it has been getting more attention after announcing plans to go public through a reverse merger.

They are now leveraging that platform to unveil a new electric delivery van:

“The vehicle is purposefully designed to maximize return on investment for its customers. It is based on Canoo’s proprietary electric platform and will be offered in two initial size variants, with others to follow. Limited availability will begin in 2022, with scaled production and launch planned for 2023. With its multi-purpose delivery vehicle, Canoo plans to offer customers best-in-class total cost of ownership, class-leading cargo volume, and functionally-designed features.”

Like its passenger vehicle, the Canoo Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV) features a quirky design:

The company has announced an aggressive pricing starting at $33,000 for the base version equipped with a 40 kWh battery pack and promises the “best cost of ownership”:

“Canoo’s proprietary electric vehicle platform is the flattest in the industry and has enabled potentially class-leading interior cargo volume on a small vehicle footprint. Interior volume is also maximized through Canoo’s signature driver-forward architecture, which was designed with safety in mind. Canoo estimates that its multi-purpose delivery vehicle customers can achieve between $50,000 to $80,000 improvement on return on capital over six to seven years, depending on the use case, as compared to other top selling delivery vehicles.”

Canoo aims to bring the vehicle to volume production in 2023, but its production plans are still vague.

On top of the new electric delivery van and its previously unveiled passenger vehicle, the startup is also teasing a new electric pickup truck and a sedan:

Here are the planned specs for the two versions of the Canoo MPDV:

MPDV1

Offering more capacity at an affordable price, the MPDV1’s superior range efficiency and urban mobility is enabled by a space efficient footprint. The vehicle is also designed to fit within many height restricted areas like parking garages.

Dimensions & Capacities

Class: 1

Length, Width, Height: 14.4 feet, 6.4 feet, 6.2 feet

Wheelbase: 9.4 feet

Step in Height: 17 inches

Track Front/Rear: 66.4 inches/ 65.6 inches

Tire Size: 215/60R18

Ground Clearance: 7.3 inches

Cargo Volume (rear of bulkhead): 200 cubic feet

Cargo Volume (cabin): 30 cubic feet

Total Cargo Volume: 230 cubic feet

Payload:

80 kWh battery: 1540 pounds

60 kWh battery: 1760 pounds

40 kWh battery: 1980 pounds

Curb Mass:

80 kWh battery: 4190 pounds

60 kWh battery: 3970 pounds

40 kWh battery: 3750 pounds

GVM: 5730 pounds

Drive Unit

One Permanent Magnet Synchronous Electric Motor

Peak Motor Torque: 236 lb-ft

Power of Electric Motor: 200 horsepower

Front Wheel Drive

Battery Pack & Charging Cells

Battery Capacity: 80/60/40 kWh

Estimated WLTP Range:

80 kWh battery: 300 miles

60 kWh battery: 250 miles

40 kWh battery: 170 miles

Estimated EPA Range:

80 kWh battery: 230 miles

60 kWh battery: 190 miles

40 kWh battery: 130 miles

Liquid Cooling

Cylindrical Cells: 21/700

MPDV2

The MPDV2’s roof and step-in height enable individuals to easily walk in/out of the vehicle, and with nearly 6.5 feet of interior height throughout, it is tall enough to accommodate a standing position while inside, leading to greater usability and comfort for drivers.

Dimensions & Capacities

Class: 1

Length, Width, Height: 17.1 feet, 7.2 feet, 8.4 feet

Wheelbase: 9.4 feet

Step in Height: 17 inches

Track Front/Rear: 66.4 inches/ 65.6 inches

Tire Size: 215/60R18

Ground Clearance: 7.3 inches

Cargo Volume (rear of bulkhead): 450 cubic feet

Cargo Volume (cabin): 50 cubic feet

Total Volume: 500 cubic feet

Payload:

80 kWh battery: 1320 pounds

60 kWh battery: 1540 pounds

40 kWh battery: 1760 pounds

Curb Mass:

80 kWh battery: 4410 pounds

60 kWh battery: 4190 pounds

40 kWh battery: 3970 pounds

GVM: 5730 pounds

Drive Unit

One Permanent Magnet Synchronous Electric Motor

Peak Motor Torque: 236 lb-ft

Power of Electric Motor: 200 horsepower

Front Wheel Drive

Battery Pack & Charging

Battery Capacity: 80/60/40 kWh

Estimated WLTP Range:

80 kWh battery: 250 miles

60 kWh battery: 190 miles

40 kWh battery: 110 miles

Estimated EPA Range:

80 kWh battery: 190 miles

60 kWh battery: 140 miles

40 kWh battery: 90 miles

Liquid Cooling

Cylindrical Cells: 21/700

MPDV3

Canoo is preparing to launch a third, larger variant that will be in the class 3 truck category, following the introduction of MPDV1 and MPDV2.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.