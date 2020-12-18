Canoo unveils $33,000 electric delivery van, teases electric pickup truck

Electric vehicle startup Canoo has unveiled a new $33,000 electric delivery van to follow its passenger electric vehicle and it teases an upcoming electric pickup truck.
Canoo is a California-based startup that basically spun out of Faraday Future.
As we previously reported, Stefan Krause, former BMW and Deutsche Bank CFO, and BMW’s former head of EVs, Ulrich Kranz, were two of Faraday Future’s top executives until leaving in 2017 to launch their own EV startup and brought several other FF employees with them.
At the time, sources told Electrek that Krause was able to raise significant funds for his new startup using the groundwork that he had done on the previous deals that he tried to close for FF, but that ended up failing due to disagreements with Jia Yueting, then FF’s main financial backer.
The company has since unveiled its own electric vehicle built on a new electric platform and lately, it has been getting more attention after announcing plans to go public through a reverse merger.
They are now leveraging that platform to unveil a new electric delivery van:
“The vehicle is purposefully designed to maximize return on investment for its customers. It is based on Canoo’s proprietary electric platform and will be offered in two initial size variants, with others to follow. Limited availability will begin in 2022, with scaled production and launch planned for 2023. With its multi-purpose delivery vehicle, Canoo plans to offer customers best-in-class total cost of ownership, class-leading cargo volume, and functionally-designed features.”
Like its passenger vehicle, the Canoo Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle (MPDV) features a quirky design:
The company has announced an aggressive pricing starting at $33,000 for the base version equipped with a 40 kWh battery pack and promises the “best cost of ownership”:
“Canoo’s proprietary electric vehicle platform is the flattest in the industry and has enabled potentially class-leading interior cargo volume on a small vehicle footprint. Interior volume is also maximized through Canoo’s signature driver-forward architecture, which was designed with safety in mind. Canoo estimates that its multi-purpose delivery vehicle customers can achieve between $50,000 to $80,000 improvement on return on capital over six to seven years, depending on the use case, as compared to other top selling delivery vehicles.”
Canoo aims to bring the vehicle to volume production in 2023, but its production plans are still vague.
On top of the new electric delivery van and its previously unveiled passenger vehicle, the startup is also teasing a new electric pickup truck and a sedan:
Here are the planned specs for the two versions of the Canoo MPDV:
MPDV1
Offering more capacity at an affordable price, the MPDV1’s superior range efficiency and urban mobility is enabled by a space efficient footprint. The vehicle is also designed to fit within many height restricted areas like parking garages.
Dimensions & Capacities
Class: 1
Length, Width, Height: 14.4 feet, 6.4 feet, 6.2 feet
Wheelbase: 9.4 feet
Step in Height: 17 inches
Track Front/Rear: 66.4 inches/ 65.6 inches
Tire Size: 215/60R18
Ground Clearance: 7.3 inches
Cargo Volume (rear of bulkhead): 200 cubic feet
Cargo Volume (cabin): 30 cubic feet
Total Cargo Volume: 230 cubic feet
Payload:
- 80 kWh battery: 1540 pounds
- 60 kWh battery: 1760 pounds
- 40 kWh battery: 1980 pounds
Curb Mass:
- 80 kWh battery: 4190 pounds
- 60 kWh battery: 3970 pounds
- 40 kWh battery: 3750 pounds
GVM: 5730 pounds
Drive Unit
One Permanent Magnet Synchronous Electric Motor
Peak Motor Torque: 236 lb-ft
Power of Electric Motor: 200 horsepower
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Pack & Charging Cells
Battery Capacity: 80/60/40 kWh
Estimated WLTP Range:
- 80 kWh battery: 300 miles
- 60 kWh battery: 250 miles
- 40 kWh battery: 170 miles
Estimated EPA Range:
- 80 kWh battery: 230 miles
- 60 kWh battery: 190 miles
- 40 kWh battery: 130 miles
Liquid Cooling
Cylindrical Cells: 21/700
MPDV2
The MPDV2’s roof and step-in height enable individuals to easily walk in/out of the vehicle, and with nearly 6.5 feet of interior height throughout, it is tall enough to accommodate a standing position while inside, leading to greater usability and comfort for drivers.
Dimensions & Capacities
Class: 1
Length, Width, Height: 17.1 feet, 7.2 feet, 8.4 feet
Wheelbase: 9.4 feet
Step in Height: 17 inches
Track Front/Rear: 66.4 inches/ 65.6 inches
Tire Size: 215/60R18
Ground Clearance: 7.3 inches
Cargo Volume (rear of bulkhead): 450 cubic feet
Cargo Volume (cabin): 50 cubic feet
Total Volume: 500 cubic feet
Payload:
- 80 kWh battery: 1320 pounds
- 60 kWh battery: 1540 pounds
- 40 kWh battery: 1760 pounds
Curb Mass:
- 80 kWh battery: 4410 pounds
- 60 kWh battery: 4190 pounds
- 40 kWh battery: 3970 pounds
GVM: 5730 pounds
Drive Unit
One Permanent Magnet Synchronous Electric Motor
Peak Motor Torque: 236 lb-ft
Power of Electric Motor: 200 horsepower
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Pack & Charging
Battery Capacity: 80/60/40 kWh
Estimated WLTP Range:
- 80 kWh battery: 250 miles
- 60 kWh battery: 190 miles
- 40 kWh battery: 110 miles
Estimated EPA Range:
- 80 kWh battery: 190 miles
- 60 kWh battery: 140 miles
- 40 kWh battery: 90 miles
Liquid Cooling
Cylindrical Cells: 21/700
MPDV3
Canoo is preparing to launch a third, larger variant that will be in the class 3 truck category, following the introduction of MPDV1 and MPDV2.
