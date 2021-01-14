Quick Charge Podcast: January 14, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla explains how it achieves top safety rating on Model Y and ‘lowest rollover risk of any SUV’
- NHTSA asks Tesla to recall Model S and Model X over MCU fiasco
- Tesla files to use new ‘millimeter-wave radar’ in electric cars
- Lucid (CCIV) and Proterra (ACTC) become latest EV companies looking to go public
- GM teases Cadillac Celestiq electric car with interesting ‘smart glass’ roof
- Renault announces 7 new electric cars, unveils Renault 5 electric prototype
- EGEB: Spicy chili pepper chemical boosts solar panel efficiency
- Siemens spin-offs to develop offshore wind turbines that produce green hydrogen – Reuters
- Sodium Cycles shows off 50 mph light electric motorcycle headed for sodium-ion batteries
