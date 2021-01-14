Tesla explains how it achieves top safety rating on Model Y and ‘lowest rollover risk of any SUV’

Tesla released more information on how it achieved a top safety rating on Model Y with NHTSA, including the “lowest rollover risk of any SUV” ever tested.

Tesla Model Y crash test results

Earlier this week, we reported on Tesla Model Y acing its safety test with NHTSA.

The electric SUV achieved a five-star safety rating, which is not that impressive by itself as most vehicles are able to achieve it.

But more impressively, the Tesla Model Y achieved a five-star rating in every category tested by NHTSA.

It followed the Model 3, which has won several safety plaudits, including five-star ratings in all categories and the lowest probability of injury ever tested from NHTSA; five stars from Euro NCAP, while being hailed as setting a “new safety technology benchmark”; and five stars from the Australiasian NCAP.

Tesla talks Model Y safety

A day after the results came out, Tesla commented on the results and how they managed to achieve the rating:

Model 3 and Model Y were developed largely on the same platform, and this shared architecture is fundamental to both vehicles’ safety. To accommodate its higher mass and larger cabin space as an SUV, Model Y’s body structure is fortified and strengthened even further than Model 3 in pursuit of its 5-star safety rating.

Tesla also notes that they designed the Model Y with large front and back crumple zones – helping absorb the shock of an impact away from the occupants.

The automaker also notes that Model Y achieved the lowest rollover risk of any SUV tested:

Rollovers significantly increase the risk of injury during an accident. To calculate rollover resistance in NHTSA’s test, Model Y is parked on a suspended platform that rotates in all directions to physically measure center of gravity and moments of inertia. NHTSA’s assessment determined that Model Y has a rollover risk of 7.9%, the lowest of any SUV recorded to date by the organization.

Obviously, they achieved that thanks to the powertrain, and mainly the large battery pack being mounted so low to the ground, which creates a low center of gravity for the car.

Here’s Tesla’s full press release about it:

