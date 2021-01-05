Quick Charge Podcast: January 5, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits hyperspeed with giant building coming up, new job postings
- Tesla expands Solar Roof installation effort with hiring spree in new markets
- Tesla unveils new map of upcoming Supercharger stations, adds stations, and updates timelines
- VW makes new batch of ID.4 1st Edition electric SUVs for the US
- Workhorse gets order for 6,320 electric delivery vans – it had planned to build 1,800 this year
- World’s largest auto supplier Bosch takes bold (and dumb) stance against electric cars
- EGEB: Montana gets its largest wind farm – by a shrinking coal plant
- Here’s why Wisconsin is rapidly switching from coal to solar
- Ultra-cheap electric bike conversion kit refreshes old-school design with new twist
