Tesla Gigafactory Texas hits hyperspeed with giant building coming up, new job postings

Tesla Gigafactory Texas, which is a big part of Tesla’s growth story in 2021, is hitting hyperspeed with a giant building coming up and new job postings.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas

In mid-2020, Tesla announced a deal to build a brand new factory in Austin, Texas, where they bought a 2,000-acre piece of land.

At first, Tesla referred to the factory as the Cybertruck Gigafactory because the automaker planned to produce the electric pickup truck there.

However, we reported that Tesla first planned to produce the Model Y at the factory, and the company later renamed it “Gigafactory Texas.”

The automaker plans to produce Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and Tesla Semi at Gigafactory Shanghai.

Construction started in July 2020, and the automaker plans to achieve ‘first completion’ in May 2021 with production expected to start shortly after.

Tesla also plans to establish battery cell production at the factory and make it an “ecological paradise” open to the public.

Tesla Gigafactory Texas goes hyperspeed

After a lot of dirt moving to prepare the land for construction, Tesla recently started ramping up building the first structures.

A new drone flyover video of the Gigafactory Texas site shows that some giant buildings are taking shape:

Jerome Guillen, Tesla President of Automotive, also announced new manufacturing engineering positions at the factory via LInkedIn:

“Looking for great manufacturing engineering talent in Austin. Fantastic team already on the ground. Apply online!”

We looked into new job postings at Gigafactory Texas and found out that Tesla added several new positions over the last few weeks:

Tesla is currently still working on the structures at Gigafactory Texas, but it is looking to hire dozens of people right now to prepare for production later this year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.