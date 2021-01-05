VW makes new batch of ID.4 1st Edition electric SUVs for the US

VW announced that it is making a new batch of ID.4 1st Edition electric SUVs for the US market after selling out the first batch.

VW ID.4 Electric SUV

The ID.4 is the first globally available new electric vehicle built by VW on their new MEB platform.

It is equipped with an 82 kWh battery back with 77 kWh of usable energy enabling an official EPA range of 250 miles on a single charge.

The electric SUV is capable of 125 kW DC fast-charging through its CCS port, and it has a towing capacity of 2,700 lbs.

The 1st Edition version of the ID.4, which started at $43,995 before incentives, is already being delivered, and the $39,995 ID.4 Pro, which comes with fewer design enhancements, is coming soon.

New VW ID.4 1st Edition US Batch

After launching the vehicle in the US, VW said that it sold out the 1st Edition within a few hours.

However, we were told that the German automaker only planned to make “a few thousands” 1st Edition units available in the US.

Today, VW started reaching out to reservation holders of other versions of the ID.4 to let them know that they are making more 1st Edition available in the US.

They wrote in an email that several ID.4 reservation holders reported receiving today:

“When we launched the all-new Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV, the 1st Edition model sold-out in a staggering 8 hours. That enthusiasm excited us, so we created a few more ID.4 1st edition models available to reserve. And we wanted to tell you first, before we told anyone else. On January 7th, you can change your reservation to a 1st Edition ID.4 electric SUV while reservations last. Your $100 initial reservation fee will be automatically transferred-simple as that.”

They don’t elaborate on the timing of this new batch of 1st Edition ID.4, but it should presumably arrive before the ID.4 Pro, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks in the US.

More information should be available later this week.

