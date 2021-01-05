Tesla expands Solar Roof installation effort with hiring spree in new markets

Tesla is expanding its Solar Roof installation effort in several markets with new hiring sprees, as evidenced by dozens of new job postings.

Tesla Solar Roof

Solar Roof is Tesla’s solution to deploy solar power on brand-new houses or houses that are in need of a new roof.

Homeowners that are soon going to need a new roof generally don’t want to install rooftop solar panels since they are going to need to be removed during roof replacement.

To remedy the situation, Tesla designed roof tiles with embedded solar cells resulting in a roofing product that is long-lasting and produces electricity.

After a few delays to test the product for longevity, reduce cost, and improve installation times, Tesla is finally starting to ramp up installation of the solar roof.

Last quarter, Tesla almost tripled its Solar Roof deployments, and CEO Elon Musk said that it is Tesla’s next “killer product.”

Tesla Solar Roof market expansions

Over the last year, Tesla has been growing its installer and roofer workforce in order to increase its capacity to deploy solar roofs in many markets.

We previously reported on some of the markets that Tesla was focusing on based on job postings last year.

Now Electrek has found dozen of new job postings for Solar Roof installers that Tesla added over the last few weeks.

They point to solar roof expansions in the following markets:

Phoenix

South Tucson, Arizona

Hawthorne, California

Los Angeles

Parker, Colorado

Orlando

Marlborough, Massachusetts

Taunton, Massachusetts

Wilmington, Massachusetts

Beltsville, Maryland

Hunt Valley/Baltimore, Maryland

New Windsor, New York

Pine Brook, New Jersey

W. Las Vegas, Nevada

Reno, Nevada

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh (TEMP LOCATION)

Dallas

Sugarland/Houston, Texas

Draper, Utah

Tesla is also partnering with other roofing companies to install solar roofs for them.

As we previously reported, we have seen reviews of solar roof customers who were happy with the product, but we have also seen customers who had very difficult experiences as Tesla was still tuning its installation process.

