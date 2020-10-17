Quick Charge Podcast: October 17, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla pushes new software update increasing range of existing vehicles
- Tesla gives big range increase to Model S Performance
- Tesla boosts Model Y range
- Tesla cancels its ballsy ‘no questions asked’ 7-day return policy
- Tesla officially launches Model 3 2021 refresh with more range and features
- Tesla Model S Plaid remains a mystery even after orders open, now rear-facing seats unclear
- Karma announces $80,000 price for its all-electric Revero luxury sedan
- GM announces electric vehicle-only ‘Factory Zero’ to produce GMC HUMMER EV pickup and more
- Renault unveils sleek new electric hatchback and inexpensive EV
- EGEB: Skyscraper-sized wind turbines coming from MHI Vestas
- Climate Crisis Weekly: What ‘Green New Deal’ really means
