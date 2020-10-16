GM announces electric vehicle-only ‘Factory Zero’ to produce GMC HUMMER EV pickup and more

GM announced its first electric vehicle-only factory, called ‘Factory Zero’, to produce the GMC HUMMER EV pickup and more.

Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be the site converted to produce only electric vehicles.

GM shared the news today:

“General Motors today announced its Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center will be known as Factory ZERO, reconfigured to an all-electric vehicle assembly plant. The name Factory ZERO reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM’s zero-crashes, zero-emissions and zero-congestion future. Factory ZERO will be the launchpad for GM’s multi-brand EV strategy. The facility has advanced technology and tooling and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing. The GMC HUMMER EV pickup and the Cruise Origin, a purpose-built electric, self-driving, shared vehicle, and other GM EVs will be built at Factory ZERO. Production of the GMC HUMMER EV pickup will begin in late 2021”.

Until recently, GM was producing the Cadillac CT6 and Chevy Impala:

Cadillac CT6 2016–2020

Chevrolet Impala 2014–2020

Buick LaCrosse 2017–2019

GM plans to invest $2.2 billion to convert the plant to electric vehicle production.

Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing, commented:

“Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future. The electric trucks and SUVs that will be built here will help transform GM and the automotive industry.”

GM claims that it is “committed to sourcing 100 percent of its U.S. facilities with renewable energy by 2030, and all global facilities by 2040” and Factory Zero is no exception.

They say that the factory will features a 30 kW solar carport and 516 kW ground mount solar panel system.

GM also confirmed that GMC HUMMER EV, an electric pickup truck set to launch next year, and the Cruise Origin, an electric and self-driving vehicle, are going to be the first electric vehicles produced at Factory Zero.

