Tesla boosts Model Y range

Tesla has increased the range for both of the Model Y configurations with an update to the electric SUV today.

While the Model 3 is getting a more significant refresh today, Model Y is also getting some love with a longer range.

Both versions of the electric SUV are seeing an increase in range:

Tesla Model Y Long Range Dual Motor: now 325 miles up from 316 miles

Tesla Model Y Performance: now 303 miles up from 291 miles

The increases are less signifcant than in the Model 3, but they still represent a decent bump.

A source familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has updated its vehicles with a new efficiency package that enables the longer range.

The new ranges are now live on Tesla’s online configurator for the Model Y:

The price of both configurations remain unchanged with this update today.

Interestingly, Model Y is not getting some of the interior modifications that Tesla made official with the Model 3 today, despite the two models basically sharing an interior until now.

The interior pictures of the Model Y in the updated configurator still show the old center console.

With the 2021 lineup, Tesla is increasing range through efficiency improvements for all models.

Aside from Model 3 and Model Y, Model S and Model X are also getting decent range increase.