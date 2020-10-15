Tesla Model S Plaid remains a mystery even after orders open, now rear-facing seats unclear

- Oct. 15th 2020 5:49 pm ET

0

Tesla Model S Plaid, the new higher-end version of the flagship electric sedan, remains a mystery despite now being available for orders, and a recent comment by CEO Elon Musk has led to uncertainty about the third-row seat.

At Battery Day last month, Tesla officially launched the Model S Plaid, the new top performance version of the Model S.

Tesla started taking orders for the vehicle, but there are still many questions reaming about the vehicle, which was also delayed with the launch.

Originally, Musk said that the Model S Plaid would debut in summer 2020, but the automaker pushed the vehicle to late 2021.

Furthermore, it unveiled a prototype of the Model S Plaid on the racetrack at Laguna Seca, but the vehicle shown in Tesla’s configurator when choosing the Plaid doesn’t feature the same body:

Also, when originally announcing the Model S Plaid last year, Musk said that Tesla planned to bring back the rear-facing seats with the vehicle.

The CEO said that Tesla has a new design for the rear-facing seats that will be able to accommodate adult passengers — unlike the original rear-facing seats in the 2012-2014 Model S, which could only seat children.

This option doesn’t appear when ordering a Model S Plaid, and now, when asked about it, Musk was less clear than he was last year:

Here are the only specs and features that Tesla has so far confirmed about the Model S Plaid:

  • Quickest 0-60 mph and quarter-mile acceleration of any production car ever
  • Acceleration from 0-60 mph: <2.0s
  • Quarter mile: <9.0s
  • 1,100+ horsepower
  • Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive

Tesla is currently taking orders for the new version of the Model S for $140,000.

Electrek’s Take

I think there’s a lot more to be unveiled about the new Model S Plaid.

Tesla said that the new version is going to be based on its latest battery cell and structural battery pack.

This new chassis design is going to enable a whole new interior and exterior design in my opinion.

It’s likely going to offer more interior space — hence why they could offer big rear-facing seats.

I think the prototype right now is only for the tri-motor powertrain, and the production vehicle is going to be vastly different.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model S Plaid

Tesla Model S Plaid

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger