Tesla Model S Plaid remains a mystery even after orders open, now rear-facing seats unclear

Tesla Model S Plaid, the new higher-end version of the flagship electric sedan, remains a mystery despite now being available for orders, and a recent comment by CEO Elon Musk has led to uncertainty about the third-row seat.

At Battery Day last month, Tesla officially launched the Model S Plaid, the new top performance version of the Model S.

Tesla started taking orders for the vehicle, but there are still many questions reaming about the vehicle, which was also delayed with the launch.

Originally, Musk said that the Model S Plaid would debut in summer 2020, but the automaker pushed the vehicle to late 2021.

Furthermore, it unveiled a prototype of the Model S Plaid on the racetrack at Laguna Seca, but the vehicle shown in Tesla’s configurator when choosing the Plaid doesn’t feature the same body:

Also, when originally announcing the Model S Plaid last year, Musk said that Tesla planned to bring back the rear-facing seats with the vehicle.

The CEO said that Tesla has a new design for the rear-facing seats that will be able to accommodate adult passengers — unlike the original rear-facing seats in the 2012-2014 Model S, which could only seat children.

This option doesn’t appear when ordering a Model S Plaid, and now, when asked about it, Musk was less clear than he was last year:

You never know — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2020

Here are the only specs and features that Tesla has so far confirmed about the Model S Plaid:

Quickest 0-60 mph and quarter-mile acceleration of any production car ever

Acceleration from 0-60 mph: <2.0s

Quarter mile: <9.0s

1,100+ horsepower

Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive

Tesla is currently taking orders for the new version of the Model S for $140,000.

Electrek’s Take

I think there’s a lot more to be unveiled about the new Model S Plaid.

Tesla said that the new version is going to be based on its latest battery cell and structural battery pack.

This new chassis design is going to enable a whole new interior and exterior design in my opinion.

It’s likely going to offer more interior space — hence why they could offer big rear-facing seats.

I think the prototype right now is only for the tri-motor powertrain, and the production vehicle is going to be vastly different.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

