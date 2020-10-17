Karma announces $80,000 price for its all-electric Revero luxury sedan

Karma Automotive has announced a $80,000 starting price for the upcoming all-electric version of the Revero, which used to be the Fisker Karma.

The startup sprung out of the remains of Fisker Automotive, which has had a rough few years since its bankruptcy in 2013.

Fisker’s assets were purchased by the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, as well as the assets of their battery supplier A123.

A few years ago, they renamed the company Karma Automotive and relaunched the Karma, Fisker’s first vehicle, as the Karma Revero.

The vehicle was still a plug-in hybrid, but they recently announced a plan for a 400-mile, all-electric version of the Revero coming in 2021.

Now Karma has announced that the vehicle, called GSe-6, will start at $79,900:

“Karma Automotive today announced the manufacturer’s suggested retail pricing (MSRP) for its first all-electric GSe-6 vehicle will begin at $79,900*. The GSe-6 will include a new powertrain configuration and come standard with connected car capabilities, internet radio, 21-inch wheels and other vehicle enhancements. The MSRP is before all tax rebates and incentives.”

This is interesting considering that the vehicle will be very similar to the Revero, which starts at $130,000.

They opened pre-orders for the vehicle.

Joost de Vries, Karma’s VP of global sales and customer experience, commented:

“We are pleased to announce that our first all-electric vehicle is now available for pre-order at a price point that is competitive with other vehicles in the space. We have been producing vehicles here in the U.S.A. for a while and the new all-electric GSe-6 was the next logical step in our progression as a company. We like to say we go ‘beyond EV’ and this vehicle — combined with our existing extended range EV technology in the Revero® GT — offers consumers a unique solution for their next vehicle purchase.”

The Karma GSe-6 all-electric vehicle production version will be unveiled next year.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.