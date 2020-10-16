Tesla officially launches Model 3 2021 refresh with more range and features

Tesla has now officially launched the Model 3 2021 refresh with more range and all the features we were anticipating.

Over the last week, we have been reporting on Tesla currently updating the Model 3 with a significant refresh that includes several new features.

We have seen the new center console, new wheels, and reported on a few other features, but it is now official.

Tesla has now officially updated its online configurator with the new Model 3 2021 refresh, and as expected, it packs quite a few more updates under the hood.

On top of the previously reported aesthetic changes, Tesla has also made new efficiency improvements, including the new heat pump system, a source familiar with the matter told Electrek, and it has delivered longer range across the lineup:

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range Dual Motors is getting a 30-mile range increase to 353 miles (568km ).

The other versions of the vehicle also got range increase:

Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus: now 263 miles up from 250 miles

Tesla Model 3 Performance: now 315 miles up from 299 miles

A source familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla has equipped new Model 3 vehicles with a new “efficiency package” that improves on Tesla’s already industry-leading efficiency and resulting in the longer range.

We will know more about the improved efficiency once the EPA test results will come out.

The new Model 3 is also getting all of the features that we confirmed in previous reports, like a powered trunk, new double-paned windows, and several aesthetic changes.

As expected, Tesla adopted the chrome delete like it did for the Model Y.

The interior is seeing the bigger change with the new metallic finish steering wheel, which is now apparently heated, and the new center console:

Tesla has completely updated the Model 3 wheel lineup with slightly updated 18″ and 19″ wheel designs, and they brought the new 20’’ Überturbine Wheels to the sedan:

Tesla has also brought back the auto-dimming mirror to the Model 3 with this 2021 refresh.

All versions are also getting quicker 0-60 mph accelerations — most notably the Model 3 Performance has shaved another tenth of a second at now 3.1 seconds to get to 60 mph.

There are also some smaller changes, like a graphite trim near the seat control, that will require the car on hand in order to get a better look at it, and we expect that there are quite a few other changes “under the hood” that we are going to learn about as they deliver the vehicle in the coming weeks.

Stay tuned. The new versions of the Model 3 has been coming off the production line in Fremont for the past few weeks, but the first vehicles were meant for international markets, and now Tesla started producing it for the North American market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.