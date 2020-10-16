Tesla pushes new software update increasing range of existing vehicles

Tesla is pushing a new software update that is increasing the range of its existing Model Y vehicles after updating the range of new vehicles in its lineup.

As we reported earlier today, Tesla has improved the range of almost all of the new vehicles in its lineup thanks to new efficiency improvements.

Now, Tesla is bringing these new improvements to owners of current Model Y vehicles in a new 2020.40.7 software update.

The automaker references “improved efficiency” in the release notes:

“Your car’s range has increased with new software that improves the efficiency of the motors and the climate control systems.”

The notes confirm that efficiency improvements were achieved both in the powertrain and in the HVAC system.

Tesla also added:

“Note: These changes do not impact acceleration or overall climate control performance.”

Eric de Monvallier, an owner of a Tesla Model Y Long Range, got the update and told Electrek that it increased the range of his electric car to 320-325 miles.

Earlier today, Tesla increased the range of the new Model Y Long Range from 316 miles to 325 miles.

It’s not the first time Tesla has increased the range of existing vehicles through software update.

Last year, Tesla added 15 miles of range to some Model 3 vehicles through a software update over-the-air to the fleet.

Electrek’s Take

This is giving us a better idea of what Tesla’s efficiency package is about, and it sounds like it utilizes both powertrain and HVAC improvements.

It would explain why Tesla is increasing range across the lineup, but even more so in Model 3, which is also now getting a new heat pump which Tesla might now have optimized through software.

Now it would be interesting to get a better idea what vehicles are going to get this update.

Is it going to affect all Model Y vehicles? Just recent ones? Can other models get the update?

If you get the update, let us know what vehicles you have and when it was built in the comment section below.

