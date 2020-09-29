End of quarter best EV deals on Niro, e-tron, Bolt, I-Pace, more

Tesla isn’t the only company that makes an end of the quarter sales push. There are still a couple of days left to score a great end-of-quarter deal on several popular EVs all over the US. Even better, often you can get a local dealer to match or at least come down close to these best-in-nation deals. Here are some of the best offers currently on our Electric Vehicle Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Lease Guide…

Kia Niro EV

Looking for a great deal on a Kia Niro EV? King Kia in Maryland has a $9252 discount off the MSRP on their 2019 inventory. They also have 2020 models with discounts in the mid- to high-$4000 range that are worth considering.

If leasing is your preference, Lee Johnson Kia in Washington and Power Kia in Oregon have great lease offers on 2020 models with an average monthly cost that’s significantly less than $400/month plus tax and license, undercutting this month’s factory lease offer by a very noticeable amount. Look for Kia Niro EV deals in your area.

Audi e-tron

Awesome lease deals on Audi e-trons have made a resurgence in the Los Angeles area, thanks to a few dealers that haven’t sold off their 2019 stock yet. Audi Beverly Hills and Audi Santa Monica have lease offers with an average monthly cost that’s under $600/month plus tax and license. Circle Audi has a lease offer that comes in at $680/month, which is about $40 above the average monthly cost of a Tesla Model Y lease.

As far as discounts, there are a still a number of dealers across the nation advertising five-figure discounts that cut the sale price down to the $60,000 range, but 2019 inventory is in the low single digits at most of the dealers we surveyed.

Rather have an e-tron Sportback? They’re showing up on dealer lots nationwide, some already at a decent discount. As of this writing, Audi Quad Cities in Iowa is advertising a $6540 discount on one of their 2020 Sportbacks, and Audi Nashville is trimming over $3000 from MSRP on every 2020 Sportback on their lot. Check for e-tron discounts at an Audi dealership near you.

Chevrolet Bolt

Anyone shopping for a Chevrolet Bolt is probably familiar with the whopping $3000 incentive for Costco members on the purchase or lease of a Bolt. In our latest search for the best discounts, we found that most dealers are not including that particular incentive in their advertised price. So the $15000 discount from MSRP advertised by Cumming Chevrolet and Mission Bay Chevrolet in California should enable Costco members to enjoy an incredible $18000 discount, provided that they also qualify for Chevy’s $1500 lease loyalty incentive. We found six other dealers across the nation with discounts in the $13000-$14500 range that also make no mention of the Costco “private offer”. Check your local Chevrolet dealership for Bolt deals.

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar dealers are now advertising amazing offers on the 2020 I-Pace that are better than the deals on 2019 models seen just a few short months ago. Two shining examples come from Jaguar South Atlanta in Georgia and Jaguar of Norwood in Massachusetts, with lease offers making for an effective cost of $563/month and $624/month respectively. That’s on par with the best Audi e-tron lease deals we could find.

As for discounts, three dealerships across the nation – Hornburg Jaguar in California, Jaguar South Atlanta, and Jaguar Manhattan in New York– are slashing over $20000 off the MSRP on some of their 2020 inventory. See if your local Jaguar dealer can meet or beat these amazing I-Pace deals.

As always, check our Electric Vehicle Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Lease Guide for the best deals on EVs in the US.

