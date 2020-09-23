Tesla offers extra Supercharging miles to help deliver cars in end-of-the-quarter push

Tesla is offering extra free Supercharging miles to help deliver cars as part of its end-of-the-quarter push.

As we reported earlier this week, Elon Musk told employees that a record quarter for deliveries is achievable if they push hard during the last week.

The CEO said that Tesla employees should consider “vehicle deliveries to be the absolute top priority” until the end of the quarter.

Occasionally, Tesla has put in place incentives at the end of the quarter in order to incentivize people to take delivery faster.

Now Electrek has learned from sources familiar with the matter that Tesla has authorized sales staff to give an extra 1,000 free Supercharging miles, on top of the free Supercharging miles from the referral program if they used a referral code, for people taking delivery by September 27th.

Interestingly, Tesla doesn’t seem to have a problem with orders and instead, it’s more about making sure that the vehicles get delivered in time.

The free supercharging miles can be added to orders already placed but that are undelivered and don’t have a scheduled delivery date.

It applies to all vehicles: Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y.

Electrek’s Take

Tesla’s end-of-the-quarter pushes often get confused with demand issues when it’s actually more about logistics.

Again, Tesla, unlike other automakers, owns the entire distribution system and it has a big effect on the automaker’s financials since it can’t recognize revenue until vehicles are delivered and it spent the money upfront to make those vehicles.

It results in Tesla pushing hard every quarter to reduce its inventory and deliver as many vehicles as possible toward the end of the quarter.

So even if Tesla has the orders in place, sometimes, it’s difficult to lineup deliveries with buyers due to availability, trade-in timing, or whatever other reasons.

Now Tesla is incentivizing buyers to take delivery this week and 1,000 free Supercharging miles is not something that costs Tesla a lot.

