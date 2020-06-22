Tesla offers 1-year of free Supercharging for inventory cars in end-of-quarter push

Tesla is starting to offer 1-year of free Supercharging for inventory Model 3 cars as part of its end-of-quarter delivery push.

As usual, Tesla is spending the last few weeks of the quarter trying to deliver as many vehicles as possible in order to end the quarter with as few vehicles in inventory as possible.

Due to them forgoing the dealer model and owning the entire distribution process, Tesla owns its vehicles all the way until it’s handed over the customer, which means that its financials can look bad at the end of the quarter if they produced many unsold vehicles.

At times, Tesla has offered incentives for people to buy vehicles toward the end of the quarter.

Sources familiar with the matter have told Electrek that starting last week, Tesla has authorized its staff to offer one year of Supercharging for people buying an inventory Model 3 vehicle and taking delivery by the end of the month.

The idea is to incentivize people to take delivery by the end of the quarter.

Electrek’s Take

To be honest, that’s not a great incentive to buy.

If you buy through the referral program, you get 1,000 free Supercharging miles for 6 months.

Most people don’t use them all, which means that the one year of of Free Supercharging is basically just worth twice what you get with the referral program and no more than a few hundred bucks depending on the market.

However, I’d argue that if you are looking for a Model 3 in the US, it might be a good time to buy with the recent price drops.

As for Tesla, it appears to be finishing the quarter strong in terms of deliveries. A few channel checks return busy delivery centers and a solid volumes at the end of the quarter.

The quick lead time of Model Y and the price cuts on Model 3, Model S, and Model X have helped delivery volumes.

Unfortunately, it’s going to also badly affect margins. I don’t think it’s going to be the bloodbath that many thought it could be early in the quarter, but it could be a decent loss.

