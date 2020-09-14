Quick Charge Podcast: September 14, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Elon Musk: Tesla delays release of important Autopilot rewrite, now 6-10 weeks if all goes well
- Tesla partners with other companies to install solar roof tiles
- Tesla to update Model 3 center console, steering wheel, add heat pump and more, rumor says
- GM unveils Hummer EV’s Crab Mode — a four-wheel steering system
- Nikola (NKLA) admits to faking video of driving prototype in weak response to allegations
- Kenworth launches two new electric trucks with up to 200 miles of range
- EGEB: German carmakers say no to tighter EU auto emissions
- BP report: Oil is dying, long live green energy
- NOVUS unveils beautiful new electric motorcycle with shockingly high price
- $600 Ancheer 2020 ebikes review: Foldable, more power, some compromise
