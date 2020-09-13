Kenworth launches two new electric trucks with up to 200 miles of range

Kenworth, one of the biggest American truck manufacturers, is launching today two new electric trucks with up to 200 miles of range.

The two trucks are electric versions of its K270 Class 6 and K370E Class 7 trucks now called K270E and K370E.

According to a press release, the trucks are equipped with 141 kWh and 282 kWh battery packs enabling 100 and 200-mile range, respectively.

Kenworth also confirmed DC fast-charging compatibility without confirming the charge rate.

Customers will be able to choose between two direct-drive electric motors rated at 355 hp and 469 hp.

Here are a few pictures of the electric powertrain released by Kenworth today:

The trucks are available with wheelbases of 206 inches (24-foot box bodies), 218 inches (26-foot box bodies) and 274 inches (30-foot box bodies).

Kevin Baney, Kenworth general manager and PACCAR vice president, commented

“Kenworth is committed to provide advanced vehicle technologies, and the medium duty K270E and K370E electric trucks are a major step forward. Our popular and proven cabover platform now offers fully integrated, state-of-the-art electric powertrains combined with exceptional visibility and superior maneuverability.”

Kenworth is now making the trucks available to order for their clients and they expect deliveries to begin by the end of 2020.

We are about to see a lot more commercial electric trucks on the road.

Daimler is already delivering some of its owns class 6, 7 and 8 electric trucks and Tesla is preparing to disrupt the industry with the Tesla Semi.

Tesla is expected to build more prototype later this year and start volume production in Texas next year.

