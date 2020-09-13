Tesla to update Model 3 center console, steering wheel, add heat pump and more, rumor says

Tesla is rumored to introduce several changes to the Model 3, including a new center console, steering wheel, adding a heat pump and more, according to a known leaker in China.

While Tesla’s Model Y is based on the same platform as Model 3, it is in many ways a better electric vehicle than Model 3.

The automaker implemented several improvements to the electric SUV based on what it learned from the older electric sedan.

Albeit older, Model 3 is not exactly old.

Tesla first started Model 3 deliveries slowly in 2017, but volume deliveries didn’t start until 2018.

It is a bit too early for a refresh, but it isn’t to make Tesla’s best-selling vehicle catch up to the Model Y with some technology that the automaker introduced in the electric SUV this year.

A known leaker in China has shared alleged new updates coming soon to Tesla’s made-in-China Model 3:

New steering wheel

Center Console 2.0

New headlights and taillights

Powered trunk gate

Chrome delete

Octovalve and heat pump

New windows with double panes

The changes are supposedly also coming to Tesla’s Model 3 vehicles being built at Fremont factory, which supplies Model 3 vehicles for all other markets outside of China.

While still a only rumor, some of these updates make a lot of sense.

Tesla recently updated the Model 3’s frunk and it has been rumored to be in anticipation to make room for Tesla to install its new Octovalve and heat pump, which Tesla first introduced in the Model Y.

With the frunk update, Tesla was also rumoured to update Model 3’s headlights and add a powered trunk gate.

Model Y is already equipped with a powered gate and Tesla recently updated the electric SUV’s taillights.

Chrome delete is also known to be coming based on a planned update Tesla submitted to authorities in China.

Tesla has been known lately to first introduce changes to Model 3 vehicles produced in China before introducing the same changes to Model 3 vehicles built in the US.

Earlier this year, Tesla upgraded Model 3 vehicles with new wireless phone chargers and USB-C ports in China, and a month later, we saw the same features in Model 3s built in the Fremont factory.

Electrek’s Take

While it remains a rumor for now, most of it makes a lot of sense to me.

Especially the things we heard before or things that are on Model Y already, like the headlights and taillights, powered trunk gate, chrome delete and heat pump.

The others are more suprising.

It’s unclear if by “center console” they are referring to the center screen unit or the storage system between the seats.

Many people use the term to refer to both.

I don’t want to get anyone’s hopes up too much, but I hope a new steering wheel means better sensors for hand detection. That would be a game changer.

New windows would improve cabin noise and isolation, which is something Elon has mentioned they are working on recently so I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s true.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

