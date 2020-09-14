GM unveils Hummer EV’s Crab Mode — a four-wheel steering system

GM has unveiled the Hummer EV’s Crab Mode, a four-wheel steering system that enables the electric pickup truck to drive diagonally.

As we reported earlier this year, GM is bringing back the Hummer brand starting with the GMC HUMMER EV, an electric pickup truck with 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds.

In a release announcing the unveiling, which is coming next week, GM released a series of features for the new electric pickup truck:

  • 1,000 horsepower
  • 11,500 pound feet of torque
  • Open air infinity roof
  • Modular sky panels
  • 0 to 60 mph acceleration in 3 seconds
  • Adrenaline Mode
  • Crab Mode
  • Ultium Battery
  • Super fast charging
  • Next Gen SuperCruise
  • Ultra vision camera

At the time, the automaker didn’t elaborate on those features. Some of them don’t need an explanation, 0 to 60 mph in 3 seconds is what it is, but others, like Adrenaline Mode and Crab Mode, could have used more details.

Now GM has released a teaser for Crab Mode, which consist of a four-wheel steering system (note how both the rear and front wheel move to the right):

GM wrote in a press release today:

“The supertruck’s industry-leading Crab Mode1 feature is enabled by the GMC HUMMER EV’s four-wheel steering capability, allowing it to move in a diagonal direction – functionality that is tailor-made for off-roading customers.”

The use of several independent motors enable some interesting features for off-roading in electric vehicles.

Rivian has previously announced that its own electric pickup truck is going to have a ‘Tank Mode’ enabling some impressive directional maneuvers.

With the teaser for Crab Mode, GM also confirmed that the GMC Hummer EV will be unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The teaser also includes a decent, albeit from afar, look at the electric pickup truck:

We can also catch a glimpse of the user interface in the teaser video for Crab Mode:

GM plans to bring the Hummer EV to market in the fall of 2021.

Several electric pickup trucks, including Tesla’s Cybertruck, are expected to hit the market around the same time — significantly disrupting the pickup segment in the US.

